Celtics Urged to ‘Make a Call’ About League-Altering Blockbuster Trade

With the February 9 trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Boston Celtics have some tough decisions to make. They already lay claim to the best record in the NBA, but there is always room for improvement, and a major improvement could potentially become available.

Kyrie Irving was recently traded to the Dallas Mavericks after requesting a move from the Brooklyn Nets, and many have speculated that Kevin Durant could become available. According to sources who spoke to Keith Smith of CelticsBlog, the Celtics would almost surely make a call if Durant appeared on the market.

“Another source told CelticsBlog, ‘I’m sure Boston would re-engage. We know they talked over the summer. But that’s a huge deal to make in-season. I’m not sure Brad [Stevens] would want to disrupt things that much. But it’s Kevin Durant. You have to at least make the call,’” Smith wrote.

Celtics trade intel two days from the deadline@KeithSmithNBA says things are heating up with trade talks and here’s what he’s hearing as it pertains to Boston https://t.co/VUySqSiJhZ pic.twitter.com/c2794jqctS — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) February 7, 2023

Smith’s sources also noted that Boston would definitely be interested in a deal for Durant, as every team in the league would love to have him on their team. However, it was also made clear that a deal is highly unlikely, especially ahead of this season’s deadline.

“One league source said about Boston’s rumored interest in Kevin Durant, ‘I’m sure they’re interested. So are 28 other teams. 29 if you include the Nets just keeping Durant. Everyone has had the conversation about ‘What’s our best offer for KD?’ in the last few days.’

“Still, don’t expect anything to happen here. First, Durant would want a trade and the Nets would want to trade him. Unlike with Kyrie Irving, who could walk for nothing after the season, Durant is on a long-term deal in Brooklyn. That gives the Nets more leverage,” Smith wrote.

Stephen A. Smith Discusses Celtics Interest in Kevin Durant

While Smith made it clear that a potential deal for Durant is unlikely, the rumors were sparked by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Smith stated that Durant is “on the verge” of being moved and Boston is the most likely destination.

“I’m hearing that he’s on the verge of potentially being moved,” Smith said on February 6. “Obviously, we’ve all been speculating about that, that he may be moved. They’re on the phone, I’m hearing Boston is making some calls. Keep your eye on that. Jaylen Brown. Keep your eye on that.”

Boston showed an interest in trading for Durant this summer when he requested a trade, but the Nets eventually made it clear that they would be keeping the superstar.

Celtics Make Derrick White Virtually Untouchable

As far as Boston’s other trade deadline plans, they could potentially look to make upgrades on the margins. However, teams around the league have shown an interest in a trade for Derrick White, according to Smith. Boston has responded to those calls with an extremely high asking price, making White virtually untouchable in trade talks.

“Another source said, ‘White has a ton of value, because he can play both guard spots, on- and off-ball and he can defend most small forwards too. And, for Boston, he fills in for (Marcus) Smart and (Malcolm) Brogdon, who both get hurt a lot. They’ve set a price no one is going to meet,’” Smith wrote.