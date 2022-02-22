Celtics Twitter Goes Into Recruiting Mode for $158 Million All-Star

Do you remember when the Boston Celtics tried to woo Kevin Durant in free agency? Danny Ainge, Isaiah Thomas, Tom Brady, and a couple of other team members rolled out the red carpet for him.

Alas, Durant ended up signing with the Golden State Warriors but noted that the Celtics were close in the quest for his signature, “I was ready to just say, ‘OK, let’s go,’ Just seeing someone so successful at his craft. He’s a great ambassador for the game of football and the city of Boston. It’s great to be in the presence of such greatness. But at the same time, I knew I couldn’t let that distract me,” Durant told the media following the announcement of his decision.

Well, despite that setback, it would seem that Celtics Twitter has taken heed of that recruiting strategy and is rolling out the virtual red carpet for one Western Conference All-Star.

It all started when Karl Anthony-Towns was captured on video with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish. Of course, Jayson Tatum was hovering around in the background too.

KAT casually sliding into the Celtics Legends photoshoot

pic.twitter.com/wUJlNFUrdd — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 21, 2022

Towns’ cameo appearance alongside some of the most notable names in Celtics history was all fans needed to convince them to hit the campaign trail. And like most good salespeople, Celtics Twitter started with a charm offensive, inundating the All-Star big man’s mentions.

Celtics Twitter Went All-In For Towns

It’s a rare commodity to see Celtics Twitter pulling in the same direction. Usually, the fan base is split on the team’s best path forward, and infighting is the immediate result. Of course, fans live with this back-and-forth because they know everybody has the same end goal in mind, just different ideas on how to get there. It’s country roads versus highways.

Yet, it seems that everybody is in agreement when it comes to the notion of adding Towns to the roster, from former players to die-hard fans, everybody is on the same page. As a result, the total weight of Celtics Twitter could be felt, as an endless stream of tweets about the Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star flooded the timeline.

Me trying to figure out how to get Karl-Anthony Towns to the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/BjQaEvWv9C — Adam Pellerin (@adampellerin) February 20, 2022

Twitter user @LeedsAmpol decided to play mind-games, as he began wishing Towns future success in Minnesota, despite being a Celtics fan, “Karl Anthony-Towns is one of my favorite non-Celtics in the Association. Great player and a great person, to. Hope he gets a lot of success with the Timberwolves in the future.”

Another foreshadow of a @Timberwolves to a @celtics ? It worked out last time! We got a spot for you @KarlTowns ! 🐺☘️ https://t.co/RuxnB2asbC — Arman (@BostonArman) February 21, 2022

“Celtics wassup man can we make sum to get KarlTowns!!,” @dream_xchaser9 Tweeted.



“Karl Anthony-Towns has always been near the top of my list for players I’d love to see on the Celtics. Seems like such a likable guy,” Twitter user @SamLibby13 wrote.

Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible to tell if Towns has access to his Twitter account, or if he has a social media manager running the show, but with the amount of love sent his way throughout the last 48 hours, it’s highly likely he’s aware of Celtics fans flirtatious glances.

Towns Having a Monster Season

Boston’s big man rotation is incredibly robust this year. The Celtics are switchable on defense and versatile on the offensive end between Robert Williams, Al Horford, and now Daniel Theis. Yet, none of the current big men on the team are at the level of Towns.

When you discuss centers in the NBA, it’s usually by putting players into tiers. First, you have the elite bigs, followed by the “best of the rest,” then the serviceable bigs, and so forth. However, when discussing Towns, you quickly settle on the top tier of bigs in the NBA – he’s just that good.

This season has seen the eight-year veteran take another leap in his development, most notably on the defensive end. It’s not that Towns has been a lousy defender throughout his career, but there have been occasions where fans have accused him of mailing it in. Yet, under head coach Chris Finch, Towns has become one of the better defensive bigs in the Western Conference, using his unique blend of size and speed to fulfill his role in Finch’s defensive system.

Minnesota’s frontcourt defense has been outstanding in 2021-22. Across the NBA, just 3 players have:

– blocked 3.4% of opponents’ shot attempts

– forced a steal on 1.5% of opponents’ possessions 1. Karl-Anthony Towns

2. Jaden McDaniels

3. Robert Williamspic.twitter.com/jie57lOvXg — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) October 30, 2021

Towns has remained consistent on the offensive end, averaging 24.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and four assists per game on 40.9% shooting from three and 52.2% shooting overall. Sure, the Kentucky alumn’s rebounding numbers are the lowest of his career, but that’s primarily due to him guarding higher up the floor for stretches and allowing his teammates extra room on the glass.

The Timberwolves currently sit seventh in the Western Conference and look destined for a play-in tournament battle, which Celtics fans everywhere will be hoping the Timberwolves lose. Because if Towns continues to miss the playoffs or struggles to get out of the first round, he will eventually begin looking for a new home within the NBA. And once that trade request is handed into the Timberwolves front office, anything is possible.