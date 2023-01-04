Celtics Twitter Snaps Following Marcus Smart’s Ejection

On January 3, Marcus Smart irked Boston Celtics fans by getting ejected from their blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As the referee’s made their decision clear, Celtics’ Twitter erupted, with fans around the world sharing their frustration at Smart’s poor judgment and inability to keep his emotions in check.

Marcus Smart getting tossed and losing his mind in a blowout is idiocy. None of this is officiating related. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 4, 2023

“We lost cause Marcus smart got ejected lol,” Twitter user @LadiesLoveE99 wrote.

“Marcus Smart went with the “Draymond Special” tonight…gets himself ejected during a game where they’re getting their as*** kicked,” @sig_50 Tweeted.

Marcus Smart was catching buckets from everybody, he was bound to get ejected. — Mars (@marsjoint) January 4, 2023

“Omfg I be trying so hard to defend Marcus smart but not only does he half ass his defense during the game and misses his 3’s, he gets himself ejected knowing these refs are sensitive AF” @meIiae wrote.

Smart’s ejection came toward the end of the third quarter, with the Celtics already trailing by 28 points, so it’s not like his ejection cost Boston the game. However, it did remind fans that Smart is always a risk of getting into trouble with the officials.

Jaylen Brown Believes Celtics Deserved To Lose

During his post-game press conference, Jaylen Brown shared his belief that Boston had a tough loss coming to them, as recently, they’ve been selectively choosing when to play with intensity.

"We probably had it coming to us… we pick and choose when we want to play… they embarrassed us." Jaylen Brown gets candid after tough loss to OKC pic.twitter.com/w4qEyuIuQa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2023

“We got our a** kicked. That’s what happened. When you come out, you take it for granted. That’s what happens. We probably had it coming to us, you know, came out last couple of games; we pick and chose when we wanna play. We wasn’t connected, didn’t have each others back out there, no help side defense, we didn’t guard our yard. And, those young boys over there came out, and they made us look bad. They embarrassed us. They kicked our a**,” Brown said.

Despite the big loss, Brown was one of the few bright spots for the Celtics’ offense, ending the game with 29 points, 2 assists, and 1 rebound while shooting 61.1% from the field on 11-of-18 shooting.

Joe Mazzulla Holds Celtics’ Accountable

Mid-way through the fourth quarter, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla pulled his regular rotation and sent out Boston’s end-of-bench unit in what was an admittance of defeat. As Mazzulla discussed the loss with the media during his post-game press conference, he admitted that the Celtics got outplayed on both sides of the court.

"We got outplayed in every aspect of the game." Joe Mazzulla talks Celtics giving up 150 pts to OKC pic.twitter.com/h37mLQtzfb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2023

“They played harder than us the entire game. Like I referenced the Phoenix game, you have to play with a sense of humility every night, knowing your opponent wants to beat you. And, we have to match that, and we didn’t, and we got outplayed – every aspect of the game,” Mazzulla said.

The Celtics have now split their road games against Western Conference competition, winning four and losing four since early November. Still, for a team that has clear goals of winning an NBA championship this season, Boston will need to rediscover their stifling defensive form. Otherwise, their season could begin to unravel.

Luckily, Boston will have an opportunity to bounce back into the win column when they face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, January 5.