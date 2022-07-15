Celtics ‘Unlikely’ to Target Controversial Former 6MOY Free Agent Center

An additional big man might be the Boston Celtics‘ biggest need at this juncture of the off-season, but it looks like Brad Stevens and the front office are being judicial about the type of player they’re targeting.

Thus far, we’ve seen Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari join the roster – both consummate professionals who filled clear-cut voids within the rotation. Assuming the Celtics are looking to fill their vacant center spot with a free agent, we can expect Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, and Montrezl Harrell to be atop their list of targets.

However, according to an Eastern Conference executive, who spoke to Heavy.com under the condition of anonymity, Harrell does not project to be a target for Boston due to his poor fit on both the offensive and defensive end of the floor.

“Boston probably would not use him even if they could. They’re really looking for someone who can play two ways and that’s just not Harrell. Cost-wise, the price is right, they’re not looking to spend a lot more money. A guy like him on a minimum is a good deal. But he is not going to fit with what Ime does,” The executive told Heavy’s, Sean Deveney.

Harrell is coming off a reasonable 2021-22 season, where he split his time between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 64.5% from the field and 71.6% from the line.

Harrell is Battling a Court Case

On the morning of May 12, Harrell was arrested and now finds himself battling a federal court case after being found with three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside his car, as originally reported by Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

“Under Kentucky law, possessing or trafficking eight or more ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana is a Class D Felony for first-time offenders. It is punishable by 1-5 years of incarceration with a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000,” Boone wrote on July 15.

When speaking with Heavy.com, the same Eastern Conference executive noted how Harrell’s immediate future within the NBA will likely be on hold until his case has been resolved.

“The feeling is now that he’s toxic until his case gets settled. He’s made the case that he did not really do anything wrong, that he had a minor infraction and that might very well be true. The weed thing, no one really cares about that, the league does not come down on that as long as it is just a possession thing. His case got pushed back, though, so we’ll have to wait and see. And you know what he can do on the floor, he can give you that punch in the middle off the bench. With everything that has gone on, someone is going to wind up with him for the minimum when things get settled and that is a good deal, really. But no one is going to go in for him while all of that is hanging out there,” The executive said.

Boston Could Also Use Their TPE

While acquiring a center via free agency is the most logical route for the Celtics, given their current cap sheet and luxury tax projections, Stevens could yet decide to strengthen his big man rotation via trade.

Boston still owns a $17.2 million trade exception, which is due to expire on July 18, and should they locate a big man who is available for a nominal return, there is still a chance the Celtics make another trade.

Players such as Kelly Olynyk, Derrick Favors, Jakob Poeltl, and Mason Plumlee have all been floated as potential trade targets, should their respective teams prove receptive to initial overtures.

Still, with time running out to use the trade exception, finding a rotation center via free agency still seems like the most likely route – or, the Celtics could stand pat, and see what deals materialize during the season, as we move towards the February trade deadline.