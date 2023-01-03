Doubted Casted on Celtics Taking Gamble on Disappointing Ex Top-10 Pick

Since the start of the current NBA season, there has been a lot of talk regarding the Boston Celtics‘ need for an additional wing so that they could improve the depth behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

One name that has been popping up in recent weeks is Cam Reddish, who is rumored to be available from the New York Knicks for as little as a second-round draft pick. However, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, the Celtics are unlikely to trade for the former lottery pick, as he doesn’t fit what Brad Stevens is trying to build.

“Reddish has underwhelmed everywhere he’s gone for his effort and consistency, so I don’t see the Celtics taking away someone who brings those things to welcome that in. Stevens’ front office has prioritized personality fit and work ethic in its acquisitions over the past few years and he doesn’t fit that bill. Hopefully, he can rehab his image somewhere, but it doesn’t look like that’s happening in New York,” Weiss wrote.

Still, it will be interesting to see if the Celtics do dip their toes into the trade market to improve the wing depth before the February 9 trade deadline.

Cam Reddish Could Draw Interest From Lakers

According to a December 12 report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers could emerge as a potential landing spot for Reddish, assuming the rumors about his availability are true, of course.

“The Lakers are prioritizing shooting in their conversations with teams and have discussed packages including salaries and a protected first-round pick for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic, league sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, tell The Athletic. They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said,” Charania wrote.

In 153 regular-season games since entering the league in 2019, Reddish is averaging 10.2 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 44.9% from the field and 30.4% from deep.

Cam Reddish Had Tough Start To Life In The NBA

When Reddish was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, he was joining a team that was already stacked at the wing position and didn’t have the opportunity to play through his mistakes and develop into the player his skillset and potential promised.

Unfortunately for Reddish, he encountered the same issue after being traded to the Knicks, finding himself in an inconsistent role and without the trust of Tom Thibodeau – New York’s head coach.

Suddenly, Reddish is looking for his third NBA team in four years and is clinging to his NBA future by a thread. As such, a potential move to a contending team, where he will be given a defined role within both the offense and defense, is exactly what he needs to get his career back on track. However, the Celtics are in contention mode, and as such, taking a chance on a reclamation project such as Reddish doesn’t make sense for them, even if he does have significant upside, should he begin to figure things out.