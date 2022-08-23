Celtics Urged to Target 7-Time All-Star in Free Agency

The Boston Celtics continue to add bodies to their training camp roster, in the hope of finding a diamond in the rough that they can develop throughout the coming season.

However, there is a significant chance that Ime Udoka would prefer a veteran role player to fill one of the team’s open roster spots for the coming season, especially if that veteran is a center. Right now, Boston will begin the 2022-23 season with Luke Kornet as their primary backup center, and should either Al Horford or Robert Williams sustain an injury, Boston will be forced into some make-shift rotations.

With that in mind, Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report has postulated that the Celtics could be tempted to look towards the free agent market in search of a backup center that wouldn’t command a significant role in the rotation, with LaMarcus Aldridge being labeled as the ‘best fit’.

LaMarcus Aldridge went off for 48 PTS vs. the Celtics 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XcCGXaCLqf — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 25, 2019

“Aldridge provides size at 6’11” and range and could be the best fit. He averaged 12.9 points on 55.0 percent shooting and 5.5 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game. The longtime veteran isn’t going to provide 25-30 minutes a night, but he could slide in as needed and hop on a championship roster for the first time in his career,” Kasabian wrote in his August 23 article. Aldridge participated in 47 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season, starting 12 of their contests, and provided a veteran punch when called upon – something the Celtics would be eager to add if neither Noah Vonleh or Mfiondu Kabengele impresses during training camp.