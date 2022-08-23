Celtics Urged to Target 7-Time All-Star in Free Agency

The Boston Celtics continue to add bodies to their training camp roster, in the hope of finding a diamond in the rough that they can develop throughout the coming season.
However, there is a significant chance that Ime Udoka would prefer a veteran role player to fill one of the team’s open roster spots for the coming season, especially if that veteran is a center. Right now, Boston will begin the 2022-23 season with Luke Kornet as their primary backup center, and should either Al Horford or Robert Williams sustain an injury, Boston will be forced into some make-shift rotations.
With that in mind, Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report has postulated that the Celtics could be tempted to look towards the free agent market in search of a backup center that wouldn’t command a significant role in the rotation, with LaMarcus Aldridge being labeled as the ‘best fit’.
“Aldridge provides size at 6’11” and range and could be the best fit. He averaged 12.9 points on 55.0 percent shooting and 5.5 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game. The longtime veteran isn’t going to provide 25-30 minutes a night, but he could slide in as needed and hop on a championship roster for the first time in his career,” Kasabian wrote in his August 23 article.
Aldridge participated in 47 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season, starting 12 of their contests, and provided a veteran punch when called upon – something the Celtics would be eager to add if neither Noah Vonleh or Mfiondu Kabengele impresses during training camp.
What Would Aldridge Bring to Boston?
At this late juncture in his career, Aldridge has become an outright center, primarily due to his lack of mobility, but with his six-foot-eleven size, he’s become a reliable big man off the bench.
If you ever watched Aldridge play during his prime, you will be well aware of his potent mid-range shot, especially around the elbows. And while mid-range jumpers are slowly becoming antiquated, there is still room for a genuine shooter to take those shots.
This past season, 66% of Aldridge’s offense came from the mid-range, with 38% of it coming between the elbow’s and three-point line – so it’s unlikely we see him change a shot profile that has lasted him throughout his career. Unfortunately, Aldridge isn’t much of a three-point shooter, with just 9% of his offense coming from beyond the perimeter, and a paltry 25% coming around the rim.
Still, the Texas native is a reliable screener and rebounder and has shown upside when operating as a drop defender. So, if Boston needs a fourth-string center, they could do far worse than adding Aldridge on a veteran minimum contract.
Kevin Durant Opts to Remain in Brooklyn
Despite all of the rumors linking Kevin Durant with the Boston Celtics, it appears that the superstar forward has decided to rescind his trade request and remain in Brooklyn for the upcoming season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Suddenly, all of the teams that were waiting for Durant to move teams before rounding out their roster will now begin to start making moves, meaning some of the higher-end talents in the free agency pool could quickly get snapped up.
As such, it might be prudent for the Celtics to extend an offer to any of the veterans they find enticing, especially if they’re not expecting fireworks from their training camp invitees. Of course, if Stevens prefers to add some hungry young talent rather than an aging veteran, we should expect Boston to stick to their current course of action.
Whichever option the front office chooses, it’s highly unlikely the new additions get much playing time unless something forces Udoka’s hand.