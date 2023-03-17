Celtics Urged to Make Major Adjustment to Marcus Smart’s Role

The Boston Celtics have been struggling since returning from the All-Star break, and currently, looks like they’re going to struggle to achieve their goal of winning an NBA championship this season.

A significant part of their recent struggles has been the subpar play of Marcus Smart, whose performances have taken a nosedive over the last few weeks. According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Boston need to make the tough decision of reducing Smart’s minutes and role if they want to get their season back on track.

I put this out on IG yesterday, but it might be a good move to have Smart in a reduced role for a few games coming off the bench, just to let his body recover a little bit more. https://t.co/sDt8qGt1V1 — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) March 9, 2023

“Marcus Smart has been Boston’s emotional leader since shortly after his arrival as the No. 6 pick of the 2014 draft,” Buckley wrote. “He’s been their starting point guard since last season. Cutting into his court time would be an uncomfortable conversation, but it’s probably one Boston needs to have anyway.”

Smart has played in 53 games for Boston this season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 41% from the field and 33.1% from deep.

Marcus Smart Admits to ‘Mediocre’ Defensive Season

On March 15, The Athletic’s Jay King released a Tweet that noted Marcus Smart’s admittance that he believes this season has been mediocre in terms of his defensive performances, with the veteran guard noting that he’s currently dealing with an ankle injury.

Marcus Smart said he believes he’s had a “mediocre” season on defense. He said he’s dealing with a nagging ankle issue that has impacted his mobility. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 15, 2023

“Marcus Smart said he believes he’s had a “mediocre” season on defense. He said he’s dealing with a nagging ankle issue that has impacted his mobility,” King wrote.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, they need Smart to be at his best if they want a chance of making it back to the NBA Finals. As such, perhaps Buckley’s suggestion of reducing his minutes and role could be the best way to ensure Smart continues to heal and can provide the team with a boost off the bench.

Payton Pritchard Switches Agent

Another Celtics guard who has struggled this season is Payton Pritchard, as he continues to battle for a rotation spot after falling down the pecking order following the arrival of Malcolm Brogdon last summer.

According to a recent Instagram post by the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), Pritchard has recently switched agents, in what he noted was a ‘business decision’ during a conversation with MassLive’s Souichi Terada.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business decision,” Pritchard said. “I think when you’re going into making choices on your future and your business, you want somebody that you believe is going to represent you in the best way and really help you. I’m not dissing my previous agent or anything like that. At the end of the day, it’s a nerve-wrecking time so you want to go with somebody that you really believe.”

Pritchard, 25, is currently out injured and will likely struggle to regain his place in the rotation once he returns as Joe Mazzulla begins to get ready for the playoffs. In 45 appearances, Pritchard is averaging 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game while shooting 39% from the field and 33.1% from deep.

The Celtics will be back in action on Friday, March 17, when they face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in what will be the fourth game of their six-game road trip.