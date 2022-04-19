Celtics Urged to Chase Ex No. 5 Pick, Playmaking Guard in Free Agency

Since the turn of the calendar year, the Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA, but unless they continue to improve their roster in the off-season, it’s unlikely things will stay that way.

Every team looks to improve during the summer, so in order to remain ahead of the pack, you have to do the same. Of course, cap space and roster spots can oftentimes restrict the number of moves a franchise makes, which is why the decision-making process needs to be well throughout out and in line with the coaching staff’s vision for the team – just look at the New York Knicks continued struggles as proof of what not to do.

Judging by the moves the Celtics have made since Brad Stevens entered his front-office role, there doesn’t seem to be any risk of a disconnect in recruiting strategy. However, when looking at the Celtics roster, it is apparent the team needs another playmaking point guard to enable Derrick White to start operating as a two-guard – his best position.

I still think that if you want a pass-first point guard for Boston, Ricky Rubio makes a ton of sense. — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) June 30, 2021

According to Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, the Celtics could look to acquire veteran guard Ricky Rubio during the off-season, with the 11-year veteran becoming an unrestricted free agent in the coming months.

“If a key to the Celtics’ dominance is better passing and more frequent setups, why not target a guy whose best skill is facilitation? Ricky Rubio ranked in the 97th percentile in assist percentage among point guards prior to going down with a torn ACL this year, and he’s been among the top 10 percent in five other seasons during his career. If there’s one thing Rubio can do, it’s feed teammates for easy buckets.

The Celtics will likely be in luxury-tax territory unless they waive and stretch Al Horford, but they shouldn’t have to pay Rubio more than the $6.4 million taxpayer mid-level exception considering he’s coming off his second career ACL tear. A minimum deal might be all it takes to ensure Boston’s offense keeps humming,” Hughes wrote in his article.

Rubio Could Unlock Boston’s Bench Unit

Derrick White has been a breath of fresh air on the Celtics bench, particularly because of his willingness to pass the rock and propensity to make the right reads time and time again. But, imagine if Boston had two ball movers they could rely on in their bench unit, and how floor spacers like Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Aaron Nesmith could benefit from such high-level service on a night to night basis.

Rubio has always been one of the better passing guards in the NBA, and at six-foot-two doesn’t pose a threat to how the Celtics like to guard the perimeter. Furthermore, this past season, before succumbing to an ACL injury, Rubio was having a reliable three-point shooting year, hitting 33.9% of his perimeter shots on 5.1 attempts per game.

Lakers Rivalries, Ranked: 1. The Celtics

2. Ricky Rubio

3. Wearing yellow jerseys at home — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) March 17, 2021

Rubio is also a willing defender and can provide veteran leadership to a young bench unit, both of which will appease Ime Udoka as he continues to shape a team worthy of championship contention.

And if the Celtics can add that sort of leadership to their bench while also increasing their playmaking for a veteran’s minimum or mid-level exception deal, they will most likely begin exploring the option once their season reaches its conclusion.

Adding Rubio Could Hinder Pritchard

We’ve been here before. Veteran guard joins the Celtics and Payton Pritchard finds himself on the outside of the rotation looking in. Should Boston choose to pursue Rubio in free agency, history is likely to repeat itself for the Oregon native, as he would quickly fall behind Rubio and White in the team’s depth chart.

However, throughout his time in Boston, Pritchard has cemented himself as valuable floor space, and possibly the best shooter on the roster, hitting 41.2% from deep for his career. Factor in the sophomore guard’s growth as an off-ball screener, and his improved ability to create for others off the dribble, and there’s every reason to believe Udoka would find minutes for Pritchard in his third season with the team.

I have to admit, seeing Pritchard score off the bounce like this is a great development. Team's can't pressure him as high if he gets off the dribble jumper's nailed down. Also bodes well for him attacking close-outs and becoming a pop threat off DHO's. pic.twitter.com/UfVqp79skS — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) October 13, 2021

The question is, would those minutes be enough for the young sharpshooter to continue developing? Would Pritchard be able to see the floor consistently enough to show other teams he’s capable of being an impactful member of a rotation? Or, would Rubio’s arrival signal the beginning of the end for Pritchard’s time in Boston?

Hopefully, the young point guard has done enough this season to earn a role moving forwards, regardless of if the team adds an additional guard during free agency, and who knows, perhaps Pritchard could learn a thing or two from a veteran such as Rubio.