Celtics Urged to Use Trade Exception, Reunite With Former Big Man

The Boston Celtics are running out of time to use their $17.2 million trade exception, as it’s due to expire on July 18.

While it’s true that acquiring Malcolm Brogdon on July 1 minimized both the need and urgency to make use of such a large exception, Boston still needs a rotational big man and may be tempted back into the trade market.

As such, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley recently postulated the notion of Boston trading for their former big man, Kelly Olynyk, as the Detroit Pistons may be receptive to a low-cost offer as they look to continue rebuilding their team.

“The Celtics initially snared Kelly Olynyk in a 2013 draft-night deal, and a reunion could help fill the void created when Daniel Theis was traded away. The player Olynyk is now isn’t that much different from the one Boston first rostered nearly a decade ago. In fact, his 2021-22 numbers bear a striking resemblance to his rookie production,” Buckley wrote on July 14.

Olynyk is entering the second year of his three-year $37 million contract, with his third and final year being partially guaranteed for just $3 million.

Olynyk Fills a Need

When you look around at potential big man additions, none of them fill Boston’s needs better than Olynyk. The former Celtics is a capable tertiary playmaker, can stretch the floor, rebound, and score around the rim.

Sure, the six-foot-eleven big man isn’t a star name, but that’s not what the Celtics need. Instead, they need a reliable veteran who can provide solid backup minutes to Robert Williams and Al Horford, while being talented enough to be a viable spot-starter as the team’s starting bigs miss games – either due to injury or load management.

With career averages of 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and two assists per game on 36.5% three-point shooting and 47.6% from the field, it’s clear that Olynyk covers every base for Boston, and should they be willing to go even deeper into the luxury tax, the veteran center would be the perfect fit in Ime Udoka’s offensive and defensive system.

Boston Likely to Look for a Proven Center

Another aspect of adding Olynyk is that he adds another veteran presence to Boston’s bench, and considering how willing Brad Stevens has been to trade away draft picks over the last two summers, it’s clear Boston’s leadership team values experience over upside.

Celtics presumably still need another big. Ideally a proven one to take Daniel Theis' role as the fourth big behind Rob Williams, Al Horford and Grant Williams. Then the last two spots probably go to developmental players. Guys who will spend a good chunk of time in Maine. https://t.co/g1XOdmMMCP — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 10, 2022

While Mfiondu Kabengele has been performing well during Summer League, the chance to add a proven veteran to the rotation will probably be more appealing for Stevens, and if Olynyk is his primary target, we can expect to see the Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations make that his core focus leading up to July 18.

Of course, it’s worth noting that other veteran big men are currently available in free agency, with Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins headlining that specific player pool. So, if Olynyk is deemed too expensive, due to the luxury tax penalties his acquisition would trigger, there are still numerous other options Boston could pursue, should they wish to avoid adding a young, developmental project in a genuine position of need.