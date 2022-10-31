12-Year Veteran Listed as Potential Celtics Target

Making Room For a New Addition

Currently, the Celtics roster is at its 15-player limit, so the Celtics would need to waive one of their current guys in order to make room for Favors, and that could be costly given their luxury tax status.

Luckily, both Vonleh and Justin Jackson are on non-guaranteed contracts, which means they’re able to be waived without impacting the Celtics’ cap sheet. Given that Jackson has seldom seen the floor – even in garbage time, and Vonleh looks to have lost his spot in the rotation to Kornet, moving on from one of those deep bench players could be the ideal move if it meant adding an experienced contributor such as Favors.

Of course, if Favors were to arrive in Boston, Kornets minutes would likely take a hit, but given the 12-year veteran’s defensive ability, the move could be what resolves some of the Celtics’ most glaring issues.

Joe Mazzulla Has Faith in Boston’s Defense

Speaking to the media following the Celtics’ October 30 victory over the Wizards, Mazzulla noted how he was pleased with the defensive improvements the Celtics showed, and revealed what he’s expecting from the team moving forward.

Play

Joe Mazzulla on Celtics Shot Selection: "I love 3-pointers. I like math." | Celtics vs Wizards BOSTON, MA — Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla was interviewed following Boston's 112-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. In the game, the Celtics shot an eye-popping 47 threes against the Wiz at a 44.7% clip. When asked about the Celtics shot profile, Mazzulla said "I like 3's. I like math. I like… 2022-10-31T01:10:05Z

“I saw the same effort we’ve had over the first, however many games we’ve played. I saw a commitment to the details and commitment to execution on every possession we talked about before the game. Guys are always going to play hard, we just have to continue to execute and be detailed, and be more consistent than we were tonight…I’m not as concerned with the defense. We’re fourth in shot selection defense, and we’re last in mid-range points per shot, and we’re first in mid-range frequency. So, some of the stuff, we just have to a better job,” Mazzulla said.

If the Celtics can strike a balance between their new offensive approach, and the defensive mindset that took them to the NBA Finals last season, they should be more than capable of challenging for the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season. Whether the Celtics’ front office believes Derrick Favors is another piece to their puzzle, is another story.