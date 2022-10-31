12-Year Veteran Listed as Potential Celtics Target

The Boston Celtics got back to winning ways on October 30, as they defeated the Washington Wizards to earn a 4-2 record on the season.
One of the more notable points regarding the Celtics’ latest victory, is that Luke Kornet assumed the role of backup center, and looked impressive while doing so. However, that backup five spot is still an area of weakness at the moment, which is why Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus believes the Celtics should pursue Derrick Favors on the free agency market.
“Derrick Favors gave the Thunder almost 17 minutes per game last season, averaging 5.3 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field…He could be a realistic option for a team that needs experienced, low-maintenance size off the bench. Perhaps competing for similar spots as Howard (should the veteran continue his career), Favors may fit with teams like the Celtics, Nets, or Clippers,” Pincus wrote in his October 30 article.
Favors, 31, is a defensively-minded center who can provide a solid presence on the defensive glass – an area of weakness for the Celtics, while also giving Boston a traditional low-post presence on offense. Factor in Favors’ ability to be a legitimate screening threat, and he suddenly looks like an attractive prospect for a Celtics team that’s utilized Noah Vonleh as a rotational big to start the season.