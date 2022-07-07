Celtics Urged to Target 24-Year-Old Center in Free Agency

As the Boston Celtics edge closer to the start of a new NBA season, their big man rotation remains a genuine area of concern.

As things currently stand, Luke Kornet projects to be the Celtics’ third-string center, and while he’s certainly capable of fulfilling that role, Boston is likely to add one more body to the rotation.

One name that continues to be linked with the Celtics is Harry Giles III, partly because of his friendship with star wing Jayson Tatum, and partly because his style of play fits what Boston needs from a backup center.

I’ve been waiting for the Celtics to reunite Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles forever. Boston currently has open roster spots and a need for a big. Make it happen @celtics @BCCoachStevens @mikezarren. Guessing @jaytatum0 won’t object. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Id24CPFul9 — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) July 1, 2022

In a recent article for CelticsBlog, NBA analyst Keith Smith listed Giles among the ‘off the wall’ targets for Boston, but given Giles’ current contract situation, he might be the perfect no-risk high-reward type of acquisition.

“Giles is one of Jayson Tatum’s best friends. That’s almost enough. But there’s talent there too. He’s only 24 years old too. This could be a no-risk, high-reward type of signing. Plus, if it makes Tatum happy, why not,” Smith wrote in his July 6 breakdown of potential big man targets.

Giles played three games in the NBA G-League for the Agua Caliente Clippers this past season, where he finished with averages of 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 45.5% from the perimeter and 48.3% from the field.

Tatum Urges Teams to Give Giles III Another Chance

Tatum’s friendship with Giles is well documented, and it’s clear the pair continues to remain close. As such, it should come as no surprise that Tatum recently urged teams across the league to give Giles an opportunity to prove what he can do.

Giles has played in the NBA for three seasons thus far in his career, spending two years with the Sacramento Kings, before spending a season with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Unfortunately, Giles hasn’t found the right situation for his skillset yet, leaving him to continue waiting for his next opportunity. With Boston needing an additional big man, and not wanting to go too much deeper into the luxury tax, Giles could be worth a closer look in the coming weeks.

Tatum Holds Giles in High Regard

Whenever you see Tatum speak in press conferences, or on podcasts, his confidence is clear to see. The St. Louis native understands he’s one of the better young players in the NBA, and that he has the chance to be an MVP at some point in his career – if he continues to improve at his current rate.

Yet, during a 2018 appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Tatum revealed that during his high school years, he believed that Giles was the better basketball player of the two.

“Harry was the only player I would’ve said in high school, ‘Yeah, he might be better than me.’ Our senior year he didn’t play one game, and he was still ranked No. 1,” Tatum told Simmons.

Celtics Free Agent targets:

1. DeMarcus Cousins

2. Harry Giles

3. Nathan Knight

4. Mason Plumlee

5. Cody Zeller — . (@N9T99) July 6, 2022

Shortly after high school, Tatum found himself teaming up with Giles for the Duke Bluedevils, where the pair spent a season together before the Celtics wing entered the NBA. Now, it would seem there’s a slight chance the duo will be teammates again next season, should the Celtics develop an interest in adding the versatile big man to their rotation, however, it’s worth noting that are multiple options available to Brad Stevens and the front office, so only time will tell.