Celtics Urged to Target 3-Time NBA Champion in Free Agency

Robert Williams’ health has become a concern for the Boston Celtics throughout the post-season, especially since his development has positioned him as one of the team’s most important players.

Yet, regardless of having a fairly healthy regular season, the Celtics knew the risks when inking their starting center to a contract extension last summer, and in reality, it’s why they were able to get him for less than market value.

Irrespective of Williams’ health issues, it’s clear the Lousiana native has a big role to play on the Celtics moving forwards, but the constant uncertainty around his availability has highlighted the need for a capable backup big man which is something the team could look to resolve during the upcoming off-season.

In a recent discussion with an Eastern Conference executive, who spoke to Heavy.com under the condition of anonymity, Javale McGee was mentioned as the player Boston should pursue, due to his fit with the team and the veteran leadership he would add to a young roster.

“The Theis thing was always a little strange to me, I understand he has a familiarity there but he is not the same player he was and he has a lot of money on that deal. If they could move him, they would but he does not have a big market now and they do not want to lose out on more (first-round) picks.

But if you can get a veteran with some athleticism, and you and get him for that taxpayer midlevel, you’ve got to do that. JaVale McGee is the obvious fit for me. He likes it in Phoenix, he might stay there. But he is a guy who wants to collect rings and they might be making a good case to him now that backing up Rob Williams is the perfect spot. He’d play a lot and he’d have a chance at a ring,” The executive said.

What Would McGee Bring to Boston

Over the latter part of his career, McGee has become known as the ideal back-up rim-runner, offering vertical spacing, rebounding, and high-level screen setting for contending teams. This past season, the 14-year veteran participated in 74 games for the Phoenix Suns, averaging 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game, before dropping 6.8 point and four rebounder per night during the playoffs.

McGee is a legitimate seven footer who also bosts excellent mobility and athleticsm for his size, so he would have no problem coming off the bench to give his best Robert Williams rendition. For the Celtics, having a proven winner who can impact the game on both sides of the floor is a no-brainer, and with Ime Udoka’s propensity to favor veteran talents, would certianly find himself in a significant role within the rotation.

JaVale McGee just turned Luka Doncic into a living Call An Ambulance But Not For Me meme:pic.twitter.com/tnTl2M093m — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) May 3, 2022

Furthermore, the 34-year-old is set to become a free-agent at the end of the current season when his $5 million deal expires, making him an attainable and affordable option for a Celtics team that projects to have limited cap space this summer.

Of course, at his age, McGee is clearly looking to close-out his career by challenging for championships, so if the Celtics find their way past the Miami Heat and into the NBA Finals, they will quickly become an intruging destination for aging veteran who want one last shot at a championship before calling time on their career.

Taking Care of Business

Before Boston can begin making plans for the off-season and improving their roster, they have to take care of business in the post-season. Right now, the Celtics are one win away from making the NBA finals, and if they want a shot at landing veterans on discounted contracts in the summer, they need to close out the series and book a meeting with the Golden State Warriors, who won their series on May 26 – defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Since sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics have struggled for consistency, regularly dropping games following a victory, however, on May 25 they did manage to notch back-to-back wins for the first time in the Eastern Conference finals. Now, Boston is one victory away from making the NBA finals for the first time in the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown era, and will be looking to cement their place on May 27 when they face Miami in a game six, which for the Heat, is a win-or-go-home contest.

Even Tatum said last night, the Celtics’ were the team entering game six at 3-2 in the last series. It’s not over until it’s over https://t.co/oSg8BRPzus — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) May 26, 2022

“The mindset and the talk that we had after the game was that we were down three-two last time (against the Milwaukee Bucks), and we had to go on the road and win a game six, and we did it. We can’t think that it’s over with. We need to go back home like we’re down three-two,” Jayson Tatum told the media after Boston’s game five victory.

One thing’s for sure though, both Miami and Boston are struggling with injuries, and we’re seeing the result on the floor, as both teams battle through inconsistencies from some of their star players. Still, that should be another reason for Boston to close out the series, because it would afford them some much-needed rest time before facing the Warriors in the finals.