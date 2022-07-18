Celtics Urged to Target $90 Million Shooter With Trade Exception

As the clock ticks down on the Boston Celtics‘ $17.2 million trade exception, the chances of them making a trade are looking slim.

However, with two open roster spots, and gaps at both the wing and big man positions, the Celtics could still opt to use some or all of their exception before the clock strikes midnight.

According to Keith Smith of CelticsBlog, one player who makes sense for the Celtics is the Miami Heat’s, Duncan Robinson. The sharpshooting wing has fallen down the pecking order in Miami and could find himself entering trade discussions as a result.

I don't think Boston will use the $17.1M TPE before it expires today. The tax bill is already really high. But, just in case, here's an updated list of TPE targets that make sense. Read more on @celticsblog:https://t.co/6RqqXqMbng — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 18, 2022

“If the Heat are really open to straight dumping Robinson, why not? Boston had the defense to cover for him. If Robinson gets back to being a 40%+ three-point shooter, then you can play him 20-25 minutes a night off the bench without much worry,” Smith explained in his July 18 column.

Robinson participated in 79 regular-season games for Miami last season, starting 68 of them and averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 37.2% from deep and 39.9% from the field. However, as the season progressed and the playoffs rolled around, Robinson found himself in a diminished role, coming off the bench in each of Miami’s 13 post-season contests.

Robinson’s Shooting is Enticing

Last season, the Celtics finished 14th for three-point percentage during the regular season, as their offense struggled to maintain its potency once the bench rotation began to take the floor.

Sure, Robinson may have suffered a slight down year last season, as his limitations beyond scoring the basketball became an issue for Miami, and allowed other teams to target him on the defensive end. But, when Robinson is playing at an elite level and knocking down his three-point shots with consistency, he’s one of the most valuable shooters in the league.

Duncan Robinson’s defender on every possession pic.twitter.com/io0ClusIX3 — The HEAT Miser (@TylerWallsNBA) October 25, 2021

However, Robinson would need to accept a bench role in Boston, and that may mean he struggles to remain consistent with his shooting stroke, something that he had no issues doing in the 2022 playoffs as he shot 38.3% from the bench in limited minutes.

Robinson Holds Himself to a High Standard

The Celtics have been very intelligent in the way they’ve constructed their roster, as they’ve put a premium on ‘fit’ as well as talent level, meaning each player has to add to the locker room and on the court.

Robinson could fit that mold, as he holds himself to a high standard, both in terms of production and professionalism. During a December 16 interview with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the sharpshooter was honest about his mid-season downswing, and what standards he holds himself to.

“I hold myself to a high standard, and I expect to perform at a high level. I’ve grown a lot this year. I’ve gone through different stretches kind of learning how to wrestle with different things. It’s definitely a learning experience,” Robinson said, “Of course, if the ball is not going in, it’s on your mind. But I’m not staying up all night thinking about it. I try to compartmentalize the best I can.”

What will it take to get Duncan Robinson from the @MiamiHEAT? Says one league exec: "A first-round pick, no protections."

As well as Yurtseven/Strus/Vincent/Martin played, they don't have big trade value, execs say. Miami's got big plans, no assets. Yet, at least. — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) July 16, 2022

Still, if Robinson can find some consistency, and Miami’s asking price isn’t too high, the young sharpshooter could be a solid addition with Boston’s expiring trade exception, although time is rapidly running out.