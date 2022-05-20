Celtics Urged to Bring Former Lottery Pick Home to Boston

If we’ve learned anything about the Boston Celtics during their post-season run, it’s that they’re still short of a wing who can contribute off the bench.

As most stars do, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown carry a heavy load for the Celtics, but they could seriously benefit from an additional wing backing them up off the bench. Adding someone to play behind Boston’s two star players would allow them additional rest periods and give them an extra person to defer to when defenses are honing in during half-court sets.

Of course, Boston will focus on players who are capable defenders, as that’s the identity this team has formed under head coach Ime Udoka. Considering the early success they’ve experienced, it’s unlikely they will compromise when adding additional talent.

According to an Eastern Conference executive who spoke to Heavy.com under the condition of anonymity, the Celtics should pay close attention to Bruce Brown of the Brooklyn Nets.

I love Bruce Brown, everything flows when he's on the court. Cuts to the baseline to give KD a target, resets the offense, short rolls, hits Claxton with the lob. All so smooth. pic.twitter.com/EB4ywDIFhl — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 13, 2022

“They will have limited resources. But they are going to look at guys who can defend. I would not be surprised if they make a pitch for Bruce Brown. He might be out of their price range in the end, and maybe he goes back to Brooklyn, but Ime (Udoka) was an assistant there, and we’ve seen that carries some weight with who they bring in. He was good in that Celtics series. If he can’t get a big offer, they could sneak in with him on a one-and-one (one year, with a player option) deal and put him to good use,” the executive said.

Brown Makes Sense on Multiple Levels For Boston

When cap space is tight, adding players who can provide value in multiple positions is essential. Brown can perform duties as a point guard, shooting guard, and small forward, strengthening Boston’s bench unit and giving Udoka numerous rotation options throughout the season.

Furthermore, the Boston native has proven capable of operating as a small-ball roll man, hurting teams with his explosiveness, which is why 50% of his offensive looks came at the rim this season and 30% came from the short mid-range area. Brown is also coming off of his best three-point shooting season, averaging 41% from three, albeit on 38-of-93 shooting, which is a minimal sample size.

Brad Stevens has continually spoken of adding ‘size with shooting,’ and Brown fits the bill. It also helps that he’s a Boston native, and by joining the team, he would be returning to his hometown. So, if the Celtics can come to an agreement on a contract, the Brown would be an ideal fit within the team’s rotation and would provide Boston with a versatile bench unit that would also include Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams, and Al Horford. Although, Brown’s arrival would likely spell the end of Aaron Nesmith’s time with the Celtics.

Would the Celtics Do This?

With so much money already committed to next season, the Celtics will need to get creative if they wish to improve their current roster during the off-season. So, if a talent like Brown becomes available and doesn’t have a huge market that prices Boston out of the equation, they would likely have serious interest in adding him to their team.

Boston finished the 2021-22 season ranked 23rd in attempts at the rim despite being ranked 13th for drives per game, something Brown would drastically improve due to his current shot profile and skillset. Furthermore, the four-year guard is also a viable point-of-attack defender, which would allow him to mesh well with Derrick White and Grant Williams off the bench, and would also fit in with the culture Ime Udoka is building in Boston.

LOOK AT THIS FREAKING DEFENSE CROSS SCREEN FROM BRUCE BROWN FOR KD IS SUPPOSED TO GENERATE GOODNESS AND IT ENDS WITH THIS pic.twitter.com/QdSRlRburl — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) April 17, 2022

Brown is unlikely to be a big name on the free-agent market this summer and will be an unrestricted free agent. So, should he choose to leave the Nets, but has an interest in remaining on a contending roster, then the Celtics might be the perfect fit for him – because who doesn’t want to play for their hometown team? Especially when that team is only a few wins away from making the NBA finals.