Celtics Urged to Trade for Former Top 10 Draft Pick in Free Agency

Like it or not, the Boston Celtics bench needs some fresh blood, especially when looking at things from a scoring aspect.

Since the start of the post-season, the Celtics bench ranks 14th for bench scoring, ahead of the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers. For a team with aspirations of hoisting another championship banner in the TD Garden, they’re awfully reliant on their starters to carry the offensive load.

Brad Stevens is an intelligent basketball brain, and Boston’s struggle to generate points from their bench unit won’t be lost on him, so it’s fair to assume he’ll be making moves in the off-season, cap space allowing.

That’s where Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz comes into the equation, as he recently wrote an article that postulated the Celtics make a move to acquire Terrance Ross from the Orlando Magic during the summer.

“The Celtics own a whopping 11 total trade exceptions, including one valued at $17.1 million stemming from the Evan Fournier sign-and-trade deal with the New York Knicks last summer. They could use this to absorb Ross’ $11.5 million expiring salary without having to send any players back in return as long as ownership is comfortable taking on a higher luxury tax bill,” Swartz wrote.

Ross has long been a target of the Celtics fanbase, as he often overperforms when facing Boston and is a legitimate veteran capable of giving you a scoring punch off the bench, which is precisely what the team is currently missing.

Ross Has His Limitations

It’s easy to look at other teams’ players with envious eyes, especially when that player gives you double-digit scoring off the bench. However, acquiring Ross doesn’t resolve one of Boston’s biggest issues – a three-point shooting.

However, the notion that the Celtics are short on perimeter scorers is one that doesn’t stand up, as the statistics say that their bench unit was one of the better three-point shooting platoons in the NBA, ranking third throughout the regular season.

Still, Ross is coming off the worst season of his career in terms of shooting the basketball, and despite taking 4.2 attempts per game, he only managed to knock down 29.2% of his perimeter shots over the 63 games he participated in. Sure, it’s fair to assume that the rebuilding Orlando Magic couldn’t provide Ross the required spacing and that moving to the Celtics would quickly resolve his shooting slump.

But, those assumptions wouldn’t be based in fact because Ross has never been a sniper from deep and only boasts a 36.1% conversion rate from beyond the arc for his career. Instead, the veteran wing is better served being put in position to score from the mid-range or pressure the rim, as he’s far more consistent with his shot in those areas of the court.

Salary Could be an Issue

In his article, Swartz rationalizes his trade proposal by utilizing Boston’s Evan Fournier TPE, as that would allow them to absorb Ross’ contract without having to send any salary back out.

However, Brad Stevens has been incredibly diligent in keeping the team underneath the luxury tax. While it’s plausible he would change direction for the right player; Ross doesn’t project to be the one that forces such a change in tactic.

It’s also questionable if Ross is a better option than somebody who could be acquired via free agency; for example, if the Celtics had a shot at obtaining Otto Porter Jr., they would likely favor adding him to the roster due to his shooting, versatility, and defensive upside.

Ross might find himself moving away from Orlando this summer, but considering what type of player the Celtics need to improve their bench unit, it’s unlikely Ross finds himself setting up shop in Boston.