Celtics Urged to Make New Additions

The Boston Celtics overcame the New York Knicks on November 6, setting a franchise record for made three-pointers in the process.

However, according to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, Boston still needs to find some additional help in the frontcourt if they want to continue dominating their opponents and fighting for an NBA championship.

The Celtics hit a franchise-record 27 threes against the Knicks on Saturday night. They also tallied 30 assists on 47 baskets, which is outstanding stuff. Jaylen Brown was on fire all games, but this is unselfish team basketball here. Brown could have shot but got Tatum the look. pic.twitter.com/lqVmnfKccu — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 6, 2022

“With a roster now loaded with guards and wings, a 36-year-old Al Horford still has to play nearly 30 minutes a night as the best big-man option this team possesses. Veterans like Blake Griffin, Noah Vonleh, and Luke Kornet should only be emergency options at this point, not regular rotation members on most nights…Finding another power forward or center who can defend and/or hit shots feels like a must,” Swartz wrote on November 6.

Right now, the Celtics rank 17th in limiting their opponent’s offense around the rim, which is a noticeable drop-off of the stringent defense that saw Boston shut out opponents on a nightly basis last season, so perhaps adding another veteran in the frontcourt wouldn’t be such a terrible idea.

Celtics Could Look to Dwight Howard

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney, the Celtics should consider entering into contract discussions with Dwight Howard, if they’re looking to improve their frontcourt rotation.

Celtics should just sign Dwight Howard your losing games because of your bigs plus horford can’t play that many minutes this early in the season and we need a solid big for when rob comes back — AllTHINGSBOSTON (@CELTICSVSREFS) November 3, 2022

“Dwight Howard does (make sense for Boston). They went and got Blake Griffin because they wanted someone who could fill in at the 4 or the 5 but the fact is, they need more help at the 5 right now. They need a rebounder and a paint defender. They’re trying Luke Kornet more and that is good for them but he is not a presence off the bench. Whatever you want to say about Dwight Howard at this point, he is still a presence. You are not going to beat him to rebounds and you will think twice about driving to the paint against him. That’s what they need there,” The executive said.

Robert Williams is Nearing a Return

One of the Celtics’ biggest frontcourt issues to begin the season has been the absence of Robert Williams, who is recovering from a second surgery on his knee towards the end of the off-season.

Luckily, it appears that Boston’s elite rim protector is nearing a return to full fitness, and could potentially be back in the rotation before the end of 2022, should he not encounter any setbacks in the coming weeks.

Robert Williams said he’s been “stepping it up” in workouts. Said he can do “really anything.” “They just try to hold me (back from) being a little too explosive sometimes, take my time with it. But pick and rolls, running the court, really doing a lot.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 5, 2022

“They just try to hold me (back from) being a little too explosive sometimes, take my time with it. But pick and rolls, running the court, really doing a lot,” Williams told The Athletic’s Jay King before Boston’s November 5 contest against the Knicks.