Rival GM Proposes Wild Jayson Tatum Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics have found themselves embroiled in Kevin Durant trade rumors following a July 25 report by ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski.

Since then, Jaylen Brown has been the primary topic of discussion, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Boston’s original offer to the Brooklyn Nets was centered around the Georgia native.

ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: https://t.co/eXpn6fRoYl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2022

However, Fox Sport’s Ric Bucher recently produced an article that proposes a different approach for Boston, once which was postulated by a rival Eastern Conference GM.

“I’d have to get Marcus Smart back and Jaylen Brown and a number of picks. If I’m Sean Marks and against my better judgment I traded in the division, then I’m trying to strip away what I know they need to win. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart give them all their toughness. That’s where the winning comes in for Boston. I’m not as afraid of them if you get both of them out of the building… KD and Tatum are talented, but I don’t know how tough they are. I know he’s a lot younger than KD, but if you’re just trying to win one title, do you trade Tatum for Durant? I’d do that before I’d give them Jaylen and Smart. Brown is valued a little less than Tatum because he’s not the skill darling. He’s a high-level athlete who has developed into a good player. But I have to think Brooklyn would prefer Tatum and you wouldn’t have to give up Smart,” The GM told Bucher for his July 30 article.

Now, there’s no telling if the GM is speaking from his preference because if that deal was made, there would be no Durant and Tatum pairing. But, in terms of fit, and keeping the Celtics core together, it would certainly be the more palatable deal for the Nets, given that they’re getting a potential superstar-level talent in return.

Tatum’s Shoulder is Feeling Better

Regardless of whether Tatum is suiting up for the Celtics or any other team in the league next season, his shoulder will be an area of concern after he seemed to be carrying a slight injury throughout the final few weeks of the post-season.

Luckily, when speaking to the media at his annual basketball camp, the St. Louis native moved to ease those concerns, telling the press both his shoulder and body, felt good.

“It was a longer season than I had ever played, but the shoulder feels good, I’ve got enough rest, so my body feels really good,” Tatum said, “You know what works for you, what you may need to change, whether it be something in your strength program or your diet, so I think that just going through things and having that experience, you learn from it.”

Jayson Tatum on Keeping Celtics Together and Offseason Goals Jayson Tatum hosted a children's basketball camp in Foxboro and took questions on his offseason so far, talked about team chemistry and said the Celtics haven't talked collectively as a team about staying together amid reports that the team offered Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant and continues to contemplate adding the superstar. Tatum said last… 2022-07-30T16:39:02Z

Despite his shoulder issues, Tatum finished the playoffs with averages of 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.3% from deep.

Paul Pierce Doesn’t Believe Celtics Need to Make a Trade

Celtics legend Paul Pierce was in attendance for the premiere of NYC Point Gods on July 27 and spoke with the media before the event got underway. Of course, the topic of a potential Kevin Durant trade came up during the interview, which the 2008 champion quickly moved to pour cold water on.

Are the #Celtics going to trade for Kevin Durant? Just ask Paul Pierce: pic.twitter.com/PtZwW7V0h7 — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) July 26, 2022

“Nah, they’re not going to do that (trade Jaylen Brown), they’re not doing that. That ain’t happening. They don’t need to make no moves,” Pierce told reporters.

While there’s still a chance Brad Stevens goes back to the negotiating table, the likelihood is that Boston head into next season with their star wing duo intact, as they look to build on last season’s success and prove to Jaylen Brown that he can become a champion with the Celtics organization.