Celtics Could Call-Up Former First-Round Pick From Maine

The Boston Celtics still boast an open roster spot, courtesy of trading away Noah Vonleh on January 5.

In a February 22 article for CelticsBlog, veteran wing Tony Snell, a former 20th overall draft pick, who is currently playing for the Maine Celtics of the G-League, was floated as a low-cost option to help provide some depth and insurance for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

In his latest, @AdamTaylorNBA explores some of the options currently residing in Maine if the Celtics need to look closer to home to fill their 15th roster spot.

“Boasting 601 regular-season NBA games and a further 47 playoff appearances. Importantly, Snell has spent time playing at both the shooting guard and small forward positions…With a career 39.4% three-point conversion rate and enough experience not to be a turnstile on defense, Snell is a ready-made end-of-bench option for Boston and has already been getting reps in their development system, so should slot seamlessly into what they’re trying to achieve schematically,” I wrote.

Snell, 31, has not played in the NBA since his contract with the New Orleans Pelicans ended last season, but throughout his career, he has amassed averages of 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range.

Celtics Missed Out on Top Buyout Target

As the February 9 trade deadline came to a close, the Celtics were widely expected to target Danny Green on the buyout market as they looked to add a veteran wing presence to their roster.

However, Green ended up signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 15, thus sending Boston back to the drawing board and removing one of the more experienced veterans from the free agency pool.

Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team.

Another veteran who had been linked to Boston was Terrence Ross following his contract buyout from the Orlando Magic; however, like Green, Ross was not on the open market long and opted to join the Phoenix Suns. As such, the Celtics missed out on their rumored top buy-out targets and have remained patient in their search for some additional wing depth.

Celtics Have ‘Mutual Interest’ in Will Barton

According to a source who spoke with CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith on February 2, it would appear that Will Barton and the Celtics hold a mutual interest in adding the veteran wing to the roster for the remainder of the season.

NBA Trade Deadline 2023: What to expect from the Celtics

“Keep an eye on Will Barton, should he work a buyout with the Washington Wizards. A source told CelticsBlog, “There’s some mutual interest there. Barton would give them another scorer off the bench, and he has big game experience too.”…Chris Haynes reported on the #thisleague Uncut podcast that it’s increasingly likely Barton won’t finish the season with the Wizards. That makes him a buyout target for the Celtics,” The source told Smith.

On February 21, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Barton had completed his buyout with the Washington Wizards and will now become an unrestricted free agent. Barton, 32, has played in 40 games this season, averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 38.7% from the field and 38% from deep.

The Celtics will be free to discuss terms with him and could potentially offer him a $3.2 million deal courtesy of their Disabled Player Exception, which could them in a prime position to acquire the veteran as long as he’s willing to play a reduced role on a contending team.