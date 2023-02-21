Celtics Two-Way Big Man Sends Message to Jayson Tatum

This season, the Boston Celtics are passing the vibe check and appear to have an incredibly close-knit locker room.

Throughout the season, we’ve seen multiple examples of the Celtics’ togetherness, yet, on February 19, we got our latest glimpse at the comradery within their ranks as two-way big man Mfiondu Kabengele Tweeted at Jayson Tatum regarding the release of his new sneaker range.

I need a pair in every color, size 16 plz. You can deliver it to my locker, if you don't know where, it's right across from yours lol 😂 — Mfiondu Kabengele (@Mfiondu) February 19, 2023

Kabengele has been with the Celtics since signing a two-way contract with them this summer but has only made two appearances for the team, averaging 7 minutes per game. However, Kabengele’s limited game time hasn’t stopped him from building relationships with his Celtics teammates, as you can see from his jovial reply to Tatum.

Tatum Issues Statement on Winning All-Star MVP

On February 19, Jayson Tatum was awarded the All-Star game MVP trophy after he set a new All-Star Game scoring record with 55 points to help reaffirm his position among the best players in the NBA.

When speaking to the media following the game, Tatum described what it was like to win an MVP trophy and what it meant to him that the award was named after Kobe Bryant, who Tatum grew up idolizing.

“It’s extremely special for me. My first All-Star game was in Chicago in 2020, when they renamed the MVP after him, and I remember telling myself that day that ‘I gotta get one of those before I get done.’ And, to be able to wear my signature shoe today, break the record, and take home this award of somebody I idolized, you know, it’s a hell of a day,” Tatum said.

Tatum will now turn his attention to helping the Celtics challenge for the NBA Championship in the coming months while also attempting to position himself for a shot at the regular-season MVP award.

Tatum Has Improved His Game This Season

When watching Tatum play, it’s clear that he’s improved his finishing ability, most notably around the rim, where he is currently converting at a career-high 71% within four feet of the basket, ranking him in the 76th percentile among wings.

When faced with a stern half-court defense, Tatum is now attacking through contact, drawing fouls, and punishing teams from the line – or, he is looking to make the extra pass and find an open man lingering in the corner, with the hope of generating a three-point play.

There is less isolation, more ball movement, and a consistent dosage of Tatum operating as a screener rather than a point-of-attack weapon, which is forcing teams into making incredibly difficult decisions on how to deal with him. In fact, according to Synergy Sports, Tatum has completed 95 possessions as a roll-man in pick-and-roll scenarios this season (a career-high) in what is further proof of his ever-diversifying game.

So, regardless of whether Tatum earns a regular-season MVP award, it’s clear that he’s been putting the in work to develop new aspects of his game as he looks to become an NBA champion with the Celtics, helping them raise their first banner since 2008.