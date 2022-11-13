Chris Forsberg Sounds Off on Celtics Jayson Tatum’s MVP Chances

The Boston Celtics notched their 10th win of the new NBA season on November 12, following a 117-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Without Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Malcolm Brogdon, Jayson Tatum carried his team to victory, dropping 43 points, pulling down 10 rebounds, and dishing out three assists while shooting 50% from the field and from the perimeter. Following the game, NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg waded in on the current MVP discussion surrounding the St. Louis Native.

🗣️ "It's is a two-man conversation right now. It's Giannis & Jayson Tatum [for MVP]"@ChrisForsberg_ @EddieHouse_50 & @Scalabrine discuss Jayson Tatum's MVP-level play this season pic.twitter.com/DV5q5ywTI0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 13, 2022

“The Celtics were missing an entire starting five worth of talent tonight, and Jayson Tatum went out there on the second night of a back-to-back and played 40-plus minutes, and absolutely carried them to a win that at times didn’t seem so assured. To me, it’s a two-man conversation right now, it’s Giannis and it’s Tatum because of the impact on both ends…He leads his team to victories on nights where you just don’t have any other option and gets them to the finish line,” Forsberg said.

Tatum has been exceptional for the Celtics this season, showing off an improved game inside the paint, finishing around the rim at an 80% clip, while also dropping 39% of his three-point attempts, all while being one of the more impactful wings on the defensive side of the floor. If the 24-year-old can sustain this level of play for the entire season, there’s no reason why he won’t be in the MVP conversation come the end of the basketball year.

Kevin Garnett Shares His Thoughts on Tatum For MVP

On November 12, Celtics legend Kevin Garnett took to Twitter to share his thoughts regarding Tatum’s start to the new NBA season, labeling him as ‘popcorn TV’ while also agreeing that the young wing is playing at an MVP level.

Jayson Tatum for MVP! He’s playing unbelievable. He seems to be a lot more locked in on both ends and playing like a top 5 player. Popcorn basketball aka MUST SEE TV! https://t.co/EtyaRkcalb pic.twitter.com/TgBHFp9KnU — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) November 12, 2022

“First off, Jayson Tatum for MVP. He’s playing unbelievable…We already knew that Jayson Tatum could score the ball with the best of them, right? But, I see this year that he’s taken another step. I think in the last four or five games, I’ve seen his defensive efforts be a lot greater than what I’ve seen. He seems to be a lot more locked in on both ends, and he’s playing like a top-five player…He’s popcorn basketball, as I call it. You pay to go see Ja, Luka. JT is in that same category. He’s coming into his own, coming into his young stardom. I love everything about his play and everything he’s doing right now,” Garnett said.

Tatum has continued to evolve his game over the past few years, improving his handle, passing, rim-pressure, and defense, and now, and is still years away from entering his prime, he’s figured out how to put everything together to make him a complete two-way player.

Marcus Smart Shares Laugh’s Off Failed Alley-Oop

Against the Detroit Pistons on November 12, Marcus Smart attempted to throw an off-the-backboard alley-oop pass for Tatum on a fast break – unfortunately for Tatum, the ball slipped out of his hands, and a highlight quickly turned into a turnover.

Speaking to the media following the game, Smart shared his thoughts on the ambitious play, noting how he would happily throw that pass to Tatum again.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE: Marcus Smart talks Celtics resilience the season, win over Detroit Marcus Smart talks about the Celtics winning their sixth straight game of the season vs. Detroit, how resilient the Celtics have been due to injury and focusing on playing smart basketball.

“I was mad because I almost didn’t get my 10 assists because of that play, so it almost cost me, but we learn from it,” Smart joked. “Like I said, I’d still do it again. Jaylen or Jayson tell me to throw it, especially (if) we are having fun. Late in the game, I’m not doing it, but early in the game, to try to get ’em going, I’ll do it.”