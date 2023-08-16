Clippers Failed Trade Package for Celtics Malcolm Brogdon Revealed

When the Boston Celtics were discussing a trade package for Kristaps Porzingis, the LA Clippers were originally floated as the third team in the deal.

Malcolm Brogdon was supposed to be the makeweight until the Clippers had a change of heart. Boston pivoted, trading Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to complete the trade with the Washington Wizards.

Yet, we never knew what the Clippers were originally offering for Brogdon. According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, the Western Conference contenders’ offer looked like this:

Celtics Get: Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey, and the 30th pick in the 2023 draft.

Clippers Get: Malcolm Brogdon.

Given how the deal was structured around three teams, there’s no telling whether Boston would have received everything from the Clippers package, as the Wizards may have taken the draft pick and potentially Coffey.

Nevertheless, had the Clippers held their nerve, the Celtics would be entering the new NBA season with Marcus Smart on their roster, and likely as the starting point guard.

Celtics Intend to Keep Malcolm Brogdon

According to a league source who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Steve Bulpett, the Celtics have changed their stance regarding the future of Brogdon and have been actively shutting down teams who have attempted to enter into trade discussions for the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year.

We asked about him, and we were told he’s a valued member of their team,” the league source told Bulpett, “They said he’s a valued member of their team, and that’s where it ended. I don’t know if that changes down the line, but we didn’t get anywhere. And I’m pretty sure we aren’t the only team that got that response.”

With Smart no longer on the roster, Derrick White will become the starting point guard, allowing Brogdon to remain in his sixth-man role for the upcoming season, with Payton Pritchard backing him up as the third guard in the rotation.

Celtics Get Encouraging Update on Kristaps Porzingis

Recently, it has been revealed that Porzingis is dealing with a plantar injury that will keep him out of the FIBA World Cup. Fortunately, that injury doesn’t project to limit Porzingis’ ability to be available for the start of the 2023-24 season.

On August 16, the Celtics released an update regarding Porzingis’ current status, noting how the big man should be ready to go ahead of training camp.

“Kristaps Porzingis has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He will engage in a four-to-six-week rehab program and is expected to be cleared for the start of training camp,” The update explained.

Celtics fans will now be hoping that Porzingis can remain healthy throughout the upcoming season and that his current issues aren’t indicative of what’s to come from him moving forward. Porzingis is coming off a career year where he averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from deep.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Jay King noted that Boston doesn’t appear to be worried regarding any potential long-term effects from Porzingis’ current injury.

“Though the 7-foot-3 sharpshooter indicated he’s not fully ready for competition at this point and determined it was necessary to continue the recovery process, a Celtics source reached later Tuesday downplayed any concern over the issue. The source was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.”