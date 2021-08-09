Celtics Trade Proposal Would Secure 21-Year-Old ‘Floor General’ for Boston

As we embark on the second week of free agency, the frenzy has steadily cooled down. This is especially true from the point guard perspective, as the likes of Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball and Mike Conley are all no longer on market. Even secondary options such as Patty Mills and T.J. McConnell — both of whom had previously been linked to the Boston Celtics — have inked deals elsewhere.

Instead of being aggressive in hopes of solidifying their backcourt this summer, the Celtics have thus far opted for long-term financial flexibility with the idea of pursuing a third superstar — likely Bradley Beal — next offseason. Of course, there are still options out there for the Celtics should they dip their hands in the free agency pool this summer. Dennis Schroder remains the most likely addition, as the former Los Angeles Lakers starter has been in discussion with the team about a move to the Northeast.

There are also names such as Elfrid Payton, Dante Exum and Frank Ntilikina the team could theoretically take flyers on. Yet, as of now, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz has the anti-aggressive Celtics squarely pinned as “free agency losers.” With that said, he believes swinging a trade for a once-perceived “building block” from Orlando could quickly change that narrative.

B/R Trade Proposal Ships Cole Anthony to Celtics

Cole Anthony, the 15th selection in the 2020 NBA draft, put forth a promising rookie campaign for the Magic. In 47 games (34 games), the North Carolina product averaged nearly 13 points to go along with 4.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds. However, the impending return of a healthy Markelle Fultz and the insertion of ball-dominant rookie Jalen Suggs has Swartz believing Anthony could quickly find himself on the outside looking in. If this proves to be the case, the B/R columnist urges president Brad Stevens to pounce on a trade to acquire the 21-year-old guard from the Magic. Here’s the proposal Swartz mustered up and his argument for it:

Boston Celtics Receive: PG Cole Anthony



Orlando Magic Receive: G/F Romeo Langford 2022 first-round pick (lottery-protected)



Even if the Celtics somehow land a discounted Dennis Schroder before the season begins, trading for a young floor general like Anthony would help balance out the roster… [Anthony] could step right into the starting job in Boston, sharing the floor with young All-Stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who would help share ball-handling duties. While Anthony looked like a building block in Orlando, the Magic now have an overflow of point guards. They took Jalen Suggs with the fifth overall pick, and Markelle Fultz is due to return from a torn ACL. Suggs is big enough at 6’4″ to play either guard position, but he will be the primary initiator of the offense no matter where he lines up.

Parting With Langford

Considering Boston hasn’t missed the postseason since 2013, the Celtics would more than likely say goodbye to the 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick in this scenario. Although, considering they’d inherit a promising young point guard in the process, the team probably wouldn’t blink much of an eye at the loss of a pick. Langford, on the other hand, could be a far more difficult piece to part with from Boston’s perspective.

As Swartz notes, the 6-foot-4-inch wing would fit quite nicely in Orlando’s rotation. Then again, with the exit of Evan Fournier and the rumored dangling of the newly acquired duo of Josh Richardson and Kris Dunn, Langford could be heading for a big bump in minutes should he stick with the Celtics — especially if he continues to sink shots like this game-winning three in Boston’s first Summer League contest:

FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/ZjfCqaLsH3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 8, 2021

Langford, the 14th-pick in 2019, averaged 3.1 points on 27.5% shooting from beyond the arc in 15.7 minutes per game last season.

