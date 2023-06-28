Celtics Conference Rival Emerge as ‘Team to Watch’ in Grant Williams Sweepstakes

As we draw closer to the start of free agency, the Boston Celtics will be faced with a tough decision regarding Grant Williams.

After failing to agree on a contract extension last summer, Williams will be a restricted free agent for the first time in his career. While there is a chance that Boston could lose of their best young players, the Celtics do have the right to match any offer sheet Williams signs.

However, according to Masslive’s Brian Robb, the Indiana Pacers are emerging as a ‘team to watch’ in a potentail move to acquire Williams this summer.

Lots of good stuff here from Jake Fischer! Harrison Barnes linked to the Pacers once again…as well as Deandre Hunter

Grant Williams and…Max Strus!? #BoomBaby | #Pacers https://t.co/dbpRdzgOBu pic.twitter.com/UYjk11V6yU — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) June 27, 2023

“This is a team to watch on the Williams front league sources tell MassLive,” Robb wrote. “There are ingredients for a sign-and-trade that work under the BYC restrictions with a couple of smaller salaries in Smith or Jackson the C’s could be interested in. Boston could just try to get a second round pick and a TPE to use later this season from the Pacers for not matching an offer.”

Williams has developed into one of the NBA’s most prominent three-and-d wings since being drafted by the Celtics in 2019, and will likely field multiple offers in the coming weeks. For Boston, deciding on whether to retain Williams or let him leave, will likely be down to the salary on offer.

Grant Williams Discusses Free Agency

On June 27, Grant Williams discussed his impending free agency during a media availability while attenting an event for Fanatics. When asked about his immediate future, Williams noted how his sole focus is on helping a team compete.

“Whatever happens,” Williams said. “I have not much control on this because I allowed my agents and everybody else to focus on that because my whole focus and goal is on winning. Team success has been the No. 1 most important thing. Brad (Stevens) and those guys, if they decided to keep me and bring me back, of course I’m going to come back and be excited, happy, ready to play for the Celtics.”

Williams future may still be unclear. However, if he truly values being in a winning organization, his best chance of immediat success will remain with the Celtics.

Brad Stevens Has Been Impressed With Williams

On June 1, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens sat in front of the media for his end of year press conference. When the topic of Grant Williams came up, Stevens was vocal in his praise of Boston’s young wing, noting how ‘everybody knows what he brings to the team.’

“Everybody around the league knows that Grant can add value to a winning team,” Stevens said. “We know that we’re big fans of his. And I thought did a lot of good things when he got the opportunity.”

Williams participated in 79 regular-season games for the Celtics this season, averaging 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.5% from deep. However, Williams fell out of Boston’s rotation following the All-Star break, which may have hampered his value around the NBA.

Fortunately, the free agency period is due to start on June 30, so we won’t have long to wait before we find out what Williams next move will be.