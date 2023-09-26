Celtics News: Conflicting Reports Surface Over Malcolm Brogdon’s Availability

It remains a fact that the Boston Celtics almost traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers in the original way three-way trade proposed for Kristaps Porzingis, which was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. However, since then, Brogdon has stayed with the team. The question has remained throughout the summer if the Celtics plan to keep him.

With training camp on the horizon, there have been conflicting reports regarding what the Celtics will do with Brogdon.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the Celtics “are not considering trading Brogdon any more than they are considering trading any other player,” as reported in a September 21 story.

However, CLNS Media’s Adam Kaufman reported something a tad different.

On the September 24 episode of “Celtics Beat,” Kaufman reported that he has “heard some whispers that the Celtics are still trying to trade (Brogdon).”

Kaufman also acknowledged that Himmelsbach is much more in the know than he is but delved further into what he’s heard about Brogdon’s availability.

“However, I had been saying for weeks, for months — ever since this trade fell apart — do not be surprised if the fallout from this situation or potential fallout still leads to Malcolm Brogdon being traded,” he said.

“I still believe that even though we’re sitting here in late September, I still believe Malcolm Brogdon is maybe not actively being dangled out there by the Celtics, but I think he is absolutely on the trade block. I firmly, firmly believe that.”

Even if Brogdon is available, teams may be hesitant to trade for him knowing his reputation as an injury-prone player. At the same time, the Celtics may not be so eager to get rid of someone who did exactly what they wanted him to when they first acquired him.

Malcolm Brogdon Upset at Celtics for Different Reason

Though almost being traded may trigger some hard feelings on Brogdon’s end, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Brogdon is upset with the Celtics, but not over nearly being traded.

Shelburne revealed on the September 20 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today that Brogdon is actually upset over how the Celtics handled his elbow injury.

“I don’t think the bad feelings are over including him in any trade discussions,” Shelburne said. “He’s a pro, he knows this stuff happens, he understood why those discussions are happening. If anything, there’s an expectation those discussions might restart.

“Any time your name is out there, it’s a little uncomfortable. I think a lot of this has to do with what’s going on with his elbow. He had that golfer’s elbow during the playoffs. There was some sense he might need to get surgery on it, and he did not do that.”

Brogdon’s elbow injury was clearly affecting him in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, leading to him missing a game while not being able to score.

Analyst Proposes (and Frowns Upon) Malcolm Brogdon Trade

Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway floated the idea of the Celtics trading Brogdon for Buddy Hield, though he added that doing so isn’t the best idea.

“Malcolm Brogdon doesn’t appear particularly happy with the Celtics and just so happens to have a $22.5 million salary that would work for matching purposes with Hield. Adding Hield doesn’t do anything to solve Boston’s desperate need for a reliable primary ball-handler, but neither did Brogdon as he was floundering in the Eastern Conference Finals,” Conway wrote in a September 20 story.

Conway then added that while it’s not a great option, it’s something that gets rid of a potential problem.

“Brogdon-for-Hield is an imperfect solution, but it may be the only one Boston has before the start of the regular season. It’s likely Brogdon will show up to camp and be the good soldier despite his frustrations; I’m just not sure it matters. He’s a grumbling sixth man who doesn’t shift the needle when it counts.”

Unlike Brogdon, Hield does not have the playoff experience to show that he’s reliable. Plus, Brogdon is much more of a playmaker than Hield is and not that much worse as a sharpshooter.