Celtics Have Offered Contract to 5-Year NBA Sharpshooter: Report

The Boston Celtics have two available roster spots, and it appears that they have their sights set on one particular player to fill one of them. According to the Greek Publication Sports DNA, the Celtics have offered a contract to five-year NBA veteran Svi Mykhailiuk.

“For several days now, he has had an offer in his hands from the Celtics. With the minimum, that means around a million net earnings. But the full roster of Boston and the goal of the championship gives him a minimum playing time. He himself knows that every situation has a risk. You win something, you lose something,” the website said, translated into English.

Sports DNA then added that Mykhailiuk is fielding other options outside of the NBA.

“During the previous 10-15 days, Panathinaikos entered into discussions with his side through his agent. Showing him that if he decided to cross the Atlantic, he could expect a good offer. A proposal that currently does not exist, nor is it under negotiation for the simple reason that he still does not hear about Europe.

“The player himself has not been contacted, but there is something important. Mykhailiuk informed that if he leaves the NBA, he likes the idea of ​​Panathinaikos very much. They just have to find it in finance.”

Sports DNA then revealed that his decision will come out in the coming days.

“There will be news from America by the end of the week. Panathinaikos cannot wait for him forever.”

Mykhailiuk started his career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 and has a career three-point shooting percentage of 36%.

Celtics Waive Justin Champagnie: Report

On August 1, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Celtics have waived Justin Champagnie.

MassLive’s Brian Robb gave the full details on why the Celtics waived Champagnie.

“He would have had $50,000 of his deal guaranteed if he remained on the roster past today. C’s now have had 2 open roster spots,” Robb wrote.

Champagnie being waived opens up another available roster spot. This could explain why the Celtics are interested in Mykhailiuk. They could add him to the team and still have a spot left over. Although it was not clear what contract the Celtics had offered the five-year NBA veteran.

The contract they reportedly have on the table for Mykhailiuk could be fully, partially, or non-guaranteed.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Could Be Added Like Dennis Schroder Was

MassLive’s John Karalis mentioned Kelly Oubre Jr. as a possible option. Furthermore, he compared adding Oubre in 2023 to like when they added Dennis Schroder back in 2021 for cheap.

“I feel like Oubre could end up being this year’s version of the Dennis Schroder signing,” Karalis said while talking with DraftKings’ Jeff Pratt. “Think about the parallels…We don’t know about him as a player, as a fit. We’re not sure. But man, that price is so good that maybe you just pay the minimum or whatever, and you say, ‘Alright, let’s just figure this out and see if he fits.’”

Oubre is coming off a season where he averaged 20.3 points a game but shot an inefficient 43.1% from the field.