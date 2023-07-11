New Celtics’ Addition Dalano Banton Gives Update on Summer League Debut

Dalano Banton not only signed a deal with the Boston Celtics this offseason, but he was supposed to be on their summer league roster. Banton has missed their first two games with an injury, but he told CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning that he has every intention of playing their next game on July 12.

“Dalano Banton just told me he’s playing tomorrow for the #Celtics. He practiced this afternoon after missing the first two games with a finger injury,” Manning wrote via his personal Twitter.

Dalano Banton just told me he’s playing tomorrow for the #Celtics. He practiced this afternoon after missing the first two games with a finger injury pic.twitter.com/d4lPXcMesO — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 11, 2023

Banton spent his first two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, where he averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 95 games combined with them, though he appeared in fewer games in his sophomore year (31) than he did his rookie year (64).

Banton signed a two-year deal with the Celtics for $4.2 million. Despite being six-foot-seven, Banton has shown to have good court vision for his size. With Marcus Smart gone, Banton could carve out his niche as a playmaker in the second unit.

Jordan Walsh Says Celtics are ‘Forcing Him’ to Shoot

Jordan Walsh was known for his abilities as a high-energy defender coming into the NBA, but not so much as a shooter. Since joining the Celtics, Walsh said that the Celtics are putting a strong emphasis on him shooting the rock.

“Not only do they encourage me, they force me to shoot it,” Walsh told reporters. “I just remember in practice one day, somebody hit me with a wide-open corner three. I didn’t shoot it. I did a sidestep and then shot it. The gym went crazy. They were like, ‘Jordan, what are you doing!’ They were yelling at me. They were like, ‘You have to shoot it.’”

Walsh added that their push for him to shoot “builds confidence in me, and it builds confidence in the team.”

"Not only do they encourage me, they force me to shoot it."#Celtics Rookie Jordan Walsh talks being encouraged to shoot more 3s during Summer League #BleedGreen #NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/U0GcwoMMgH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 10, 2023

Walsh made a good first impression with his shot in their first summer league game, nailing four three-pointers out of six attempts. If he turns himself into a competent three-point shooter on top of his abilities as a wing defender, he, too, may find a role with the Celtics.

Jordan Walsh Says He’ll Play Through Injury

Walsh got injured during the Celtics’ second Summer League game against the Miami Heat. After the game, Walsh described the sequence of events leading up to when he hurt himself.

“I guess they were trying to run a fake screen or something. He was going to run backdoor and try to run through me, but I’m standing right there. So he ran straight into me, and then he hit my knee, right above my knee. It’s like a big knot. Yeah, it’s nasty,” Walsh said, per Celtics on CLNS.

Despite the knee injury, Walsh said he had no plans to sit out for any of the Summer League games.

“I’m tough, so I wanna hoop, so I’m gonna keep playing,” Walsh said. “I’m not going to use (the injury) as no excuse. I feel like I still should have played to my ability.”

Jordan Walsh on his injury: "Right above my knee it's like a big knot. Yeah, it's nasty." Reporter: Did you think about staying out or? JW: "No I'm tough, I'mma hoop so I like, I wanna hoop so I'm gonna keep playing… I still should have played to my ability." 📺Full… pic.twitter.com/aFHktWrhpA — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) July 10, 2023

If Walsh is willing to play through his injury, then it must not be too serious.