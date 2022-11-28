Dallas ‘Closing in’ on Former Celtics Star

Former Boston Celtics point guard, Kemba Walker, is closing in on a return to the NBA, having been without a team since the Detroit Pistons bought out the final year of his contract this past summer.

According to long-time NBA reporter Marc Stein, via a November 28 edition of his SteinLine Newsletter, it would appear the Dallas Mavericks are in advanced talks to acquire Walker for the remainder of the season, in the hopes that he can help fill some of the void that Jalen Brunson’s departure created.

The Mavericks are nearing a deal to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker, league sources tell me. Full story here via my Substack: https://t.co/POHTACkicK — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 28, 2022

“The Dallas Mavericks are in advanced talks to sign Kemba Walker and could complete the signing of the former All-Star guard as early as this week pending physical examinations, league sources tell The Stein Line…Dallas has targeted Walker, 32, in hopes he can help address its needs for both increased perimeter shooting and additional ballhandling off the bench,” Stein reported.

Walker spent last season with the New York Knicks, enduring a difficult season where he was benched twice. Still, in 37 games, Walker averaged 11.6 points, three rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 36.7% from the field and 44.4% from two-point range.

Dallas will be hoping that Walker can provide their perimeter offense with a much-needed spark and that his perimeter scoring threat will help alleviate some of the pressure teams are applying to Luka Doncic, but a lot of it will rest on Walker’s health throughout the season.

Malcolm Brogdon Heaps Praise on Celtics Bench Depth

While Walker is looking for his next team in the league, the Celtics are continuing to prove their championship credentials, moving to 16-4 on the season with their November 27 victory over the Washington Wizards – despite Jayson Tatum missing the game through injury.

Speaking to the media in his post-game press conference, Malcolm Brogdon spoke glowingly of Boston’s depth, noting that the team has multiple starting-caliber players coming off the bench this season.

"We're as effective as a lot of first units in the league" Malcolm Brogdon on how well the Celtics bench has played pic.twitter.com/GGk2S65csF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 28, 2022

“I think they’re taking our bench super serious. We’re as effective as a lot of first units in the league, in terms of efficiency on both ends. So, they’re taking us serious, they’re scouting us hard. More than I think they do in most second teams. So, we’ve gotta keep playing at the level we’re playing at,” Brogdon said.

It’s that strength in depth that has allowed the Celtics to start the season hot out of the gates, with players like Brogdon, Derrick White, Grant Williams, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet all having significant impacts over the first 20 games of the season.

Payton Pritchard Sounds Off on Celtics Role

Another player that would most likely have a bigger role on other teams in the league is Payton Pritchard, who has found himself buried on the Celtics bench since the arrival of Brogdon this summer.

However, when speaking to the media following his game-changing performance against the Sacramento Kings on November 25, Pritchard shared his thoughts on his current role with the team and how he’s approaching the season.

"Right now I think my role on this team is to be an energy boost, when my number is called I have to be ready" 🙌@ChrisForsberg_ talking with @paytonpritch3 after the Celtics big win over Kings pic.twitter.com/JwmlH4iMnY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 26, 2022

“My energy. Being ready to hit my shots,” Pritchard said. “You know, whatever the team is needing at that moment. Right now, I think my role on this team is to be an energy boost. So when my number’s called, I got to be ready.”

Pritchard has participated in 12 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4% from deep, but will struggle to earn a prominent role within the team due to Boston’s strength in depth at the guard positions.

The Celtics will be back in action on November 28, when they face off against the Charlotte Hornets.