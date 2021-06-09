Celtics Unload Kemba Walker & Robert Williams in Monster Trade Proposal

If you want Damian Lillard roaming your team’s backcourt next season, it’s going to cost you — extensively. In reality, the majority of NBA teams don’t have anywhere near the type of trade arsenal (both young talent and draft capital) to properly compensate the Portland Trail Blazers in the event of a trade.

With that said, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz feels as if the Boston Celtics are one of the few teams who have a legitimate shot at making a run at the six-time All-Star. “Few teams have the kind of draft picks and young talent to make a serious run at Lillard, if he eventually asks Portland for a trade. The Celtics are one,” the B/R columnist proclaimed.

One would predict that any deal bringing Lillard to Beantown would ultimately come at the expense of losing budding star Jaylen Brown in the process. Yet, not so fast. Swartz believes he’s mustered up a proposal that in layman’s terms would allow the Celtics to have their cake and eat it too — teaming Lillard up with not only Brown but 23-year-old phenom Jayson Tatum as well.

Celtics’ Blockbuster Damian Lillard Proposal

We won’t go as far as to call it a king’s ransom, as any trade that yields Boston the services of Lillard, while also allowing them to retain Brown is a win in our books. However, as you could likely expect, such an event would likely gut the remaining majority of the Celtics’ roster — including two starters in Kemba Walker and up-and-coming big man Robert Williams.

Here’s the full breakdown of the massive five-player, multi-pick proposal:

Boston Celtics Receive: PG Damian Lillard



Portland Trail Blazers Receive: PG Kemba Walker SF Aaron Nesmith C Robert Williams III G/F Romeo Langford 2021 first-round pick 2022 first-round pick swap 2023 first-round pick (unprotected) 2024 first-round pick swap 2025 first-round pick (unprotected)

