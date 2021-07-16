Celtics All-Star Target to Request Trade in the ‘Days to Come’: Report

The point guard market is shaping up to be quite the doozy this offseason. Days after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Philadelphia 76ers have “opened up trade conversations” surrounding Ben Simmons, the three-time All-Star now looks to be accompanied on the trade market by one of the NBA’s most lethal scoring threats.

Per Henry Abbott of True Hoop, Portland Trail Blazers standout Damian Lillard will request a trade out of Portland in the “days to come.”

If Lillard is indeed up for grabs, there will undoubtedly be a plethora of teams lining up in hopes of yielding the services of the six-time All-Star. The aforementioned Sixers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors have all been floated as prominent landing spots for the point guard, via Real GM. However, as Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix highlighted in an interview with WEEI’s Tanguay and Hart back in June, it may very well be the Boston Celtics who possess the best bargaining chip in a potential deal involving Lillard.

“You could put Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a deal that would include all the young guys on your roster plus future draft picks as well,” Mannix said. “So I think it’s possible. If Portland shops him, Boston is going to be in a good position. If you look around, Bradley Beal is not going to go to Portland because he’s not going to re-sign there. You have to get guys to Portland that are on long-term contracts, and Jaylen Brown is one of those young guys, 24 years old, that would fit that bill.”

The Writing Has Been on the Wall

Of course, news of the 31-year-old wanting out shouldn’t come as much of a surprise for those following the Lillard-Blazers saga that has unfolded in front of our eyes in recent months. The fallout from Portland’s head coaching search, as well as their inability to build a true contender around Lillard, has seemingly nicked the veteran’s undying loyalty to the franchise that selected him sixth overall a near-decade ago.

Following Portland’s first-round exit from the playoffs — their fifth first-round exit over the last seven seasons — the team parted ways with long-time coach Terry Stotts. With a vacancy at the helm, Lillard publically endorsed both Billups and eventual Dallas Mavericks hire, Jason Kidd, for the gig. The Blazers ultimately sided with the former as their choice, hiring Billups despite a sexual assault allegation from 1997 resurfacing during the process. Lillard admitted on Twitter that he wasn’t aware of the allegations against Billups prior to endorsing the former Finals MVP. Still, that didn’t stop the loads of backlash he received for backing the new hire.

Really? I was asked what coaches I like of the names I “heard” and I named them. Sorry I wasn’t aware of their history I didn’t read the news when I was 7/8yrs old. I don’t support Those things … but if this the route y’all wana come at me… say less https://t.co/N1GPkX3Ohd — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2021

Just one day after Lillard’s tweet, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports hinted at the possibility of the Oakland native’s nine-year run with the Blazers possibly coming to an end.

Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media for a pending coaching hire he played no part in consummating, sources said. Portland is currently in negotiations to make Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups its next head coach. The coaching search was conducted by Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations. None of the candidates who were interviewed were from suggestions from Lillard, sources said.

