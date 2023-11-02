Ex-Celtic Daniel Theis Gets Brutally Honest About Pacers Benching

Despite the Boston Celtics blowing out the Indiana Pacers on November 1, former Celtics center Daniel Theis did not play. The game had been all but wrapped when the third quarter ended, as the Celtics were winning by 38 points entering the fourth quarter of their 155-104 victory.

In an interview with MassLive’s Brian Robb, Theis expressed his displeasure over not having a role with the Pacers.

“Obviously, after a great summer, I’m not happy with the situation I’m in right now,” Theis told Robb in a November 2 story. “I want to play and take all the good stuff from the summer into the season, but it’s a long season. We are going to see what’s going on and what’s happening.”

Despite his issues, Theis added that he will be ready for when his name is called upon.

“There’s communication, but it’s also coach’s decision,” Theis said. “I just stay ready, do my thing, and whatever happens, happens.”

Daniel Theis has fallen behind in the Pacers’ rotation for reasons that aren’t his fault. Besides Myles Turner, the team’s starting center, Theis plays behind Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson. Both are younger and offer more upside despite Theis’ skillset.

Theis may not finish the season with the Pacers. If they waive Theis, the Celtics should consider re-signing him with their last roster spot.

Aaron Nesmith Responds to Joke About Celtics Trade

When the Celtics traded Aaron Nesmith and Theis, among others, for Malcolm Brogdon, Bleacher Report’s X account made a crack about how the Celtics traded very little for Brogdon. Nesmith responded to the joke about his little perceived value after a standout performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nesmith captioned “S*** aged well ain’t it” via his Instagram story in response to the joke. Pacers beat reporter Alex Golden aggregated Nesmith’s response via his X account on October 29.

Aaron Nesmith shared this on his IG Story

On October 28, Nesmith put up 26 points, which came from hitting five three-pointers, while crashing the boards by grabbing nine rebounds. His performance helped the Pacers beat their division rival 125-113.

Nesmith’s play has earned the right to talk the way he has. The Celtics gave Nesmith up primarily because they didn’t want to wait for his development. Though Boston could use him, Nesmith fits much better in the Pacers’ younger timeline than the Celtics.

Kristaps Porzingis Says Celtics Will Get Better

After the Celtics beat the Pacers by 51 on November 1, making them 4-0, Kristaps Porzingis told reporters on November 2 that this is only the beginning for the Celtics.

Kristaps Porzingis: "What can I say? It's just hard to guard us honestly and we just got started, so it's looking good"

“Offensively, we’re still building chemistry,” Porzingis said, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston. “Even though we had some glimpses of really good plays, we’re still building chemistry. We’re still catching up on the little nuances and the little things that (Jayson Tatum) likes to do and (Jaylen Brown) likes to do. (We’re) still figuring each other out. It might look really good already because we’re beating these teams easy, but it’s going to get much better.”

The Celtics have started the season as well as they could have expected. They’ve won four straight games, and the last two have been easy blowouts. Porzingis believes that it will only get better from here. Teams may soon adjust to the Celtics’ schemes, but the Celtics still have an entire season ahead of them.