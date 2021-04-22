2 Ex-Celtic Starters Rumored as Favorites to Team Up With Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are making a late-playoff push this season. However, with Steph Curry once again cookin’ like prime Chef Curry and a hopefully healthy Klay Thompson re-inserted into the mix, the 2021-22 campaign is likely the season the Warriors begin to once again make a push out West — and they may look to a handful of former Boston Celtics players to come along for the ride.

The offseason may still be months away, but that hasn’t stopped Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz from curating the best player-team matches of the impending summer. In Golden State’s case that includes the likes of Celtics homegrown talent turned Bulls big man Daniel Theis, as well as versatile forward Jeff Green, who once served as Boston’s leading scorer.

“Getting another big man is a priority as well considering the Warriors rank 29th in rebound percentage this season (47.6 percent),” Swartz wrote. “Theis is good enough to start at center if James Wiseman misses extended time following his right knee injury. The 29-year-old Theis also provides some valuable floor-spacing.”

“Green has shown off an improved three-point shot this year (40.3 percent) and can play and defend multiple positions off the Warriors’ bench,” he added.

Theis Shares Sincere Message After Return to Boston

For the first time since late March, Daniel Theis returned to TD Garden on Monday night — a place the 29-year-old has become vastly familiar with over the years. However, this time it came from a far different viewpoint. After three and a half seasons in Beantown, Theis was now lined up opposite of the team that took a chance on him as an undrafted free agent, a bittersweet reunion for the German center.

Following a six-point, six-rebound and four-assist night which helped his Bulls snap the Celtics’ six-game win streak, Theis took to social media to share a heartfelt message with his former team.

Yesterday night was special ! Great seeing everybody and thanks Boston for all the love 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/seXisb6lv4 — Daniel Theis (@dtheis10) April 20, 2021

Theis’ love was certainly reciprocated by former long-time teammate Jayson Tatum, who spoke highly of him following the game.

Jeff Green Continues to Thrive in New Surroundings

Green’s history with the Celtics is quite an interesting one. Selected No. 5 overall by the team back in 2007, the Georgetown product was subsequently traded to the Seattle SuperSonics (now known as the Oklahoma City Thunder) on draft night. However, he would eventually make his way to Boston via a trade three and a half years later in a deal that shipped both Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson to OKC.

During his stint with the Cs, Green put forth arguably his best production as a pro. In 2013 he led the team in scoring with 16.9 ppg. The following season he saw that number jump to 17.6 ppg before being unceremoniously traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal.

Green has continued to bounce around the league since his exit from Boston. The quintessential journeyman, Green is now with his 10th franchise over his 12-year career. With that said, he continues to adapt, averaging double-digits in eight of those stops. His current run in Brooklyn may be the most impressive yet. At 34 years old, Green is manning meaningful minutes for a legitimate title contender, while averaging 10.2 ppg and shooting a career-best 40.3% from beyond the arc.

