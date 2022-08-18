Ex-Celtic Big ‘Stuck in Limbo,’ Says Exec

No one has heard much from Daniel Theis ever since the Boston Celtics included him in their trade to get Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. While Theis has been busy preparing for the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket tournament with Germany’s national basketball team, not much has been made about his current situation with the Pacers.

But what is next for Theis NBA-wise? An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy that Theis may be stuck where he is. Depending on what the Pacers do with Myles Turner, Theis will either back him up or split time with their younger frontcourt pieces.

“He is sort of stuck in limbo right now in Indiana. If they trade (Myles) Turner, he’ll play a lot, and he might start the year as the backup there. But obviously, they want to give Goga (Bitadze) some minutes there and Isaiah Jackson so he could get the squeeze if they focus on the young guys.”

The executive added that Theis’ contract is affordable enough that he could be moved to a team that needs him.

“He’s got two years left. He’s a good trade guy, the contract is manageable, he can help someone out at the deadline and maybe get a buyout down the line, maybe next year.”

No matter what’s to come of Theis’ situation, it’s clear that there are no hard feelings between him and the Celtics.

Theis and Marcus Smart Roasted Each Other After Trade

When it was confirmed that Theis was going to be traded to Indiana, Marcus Smart took to Twitter to wish all him all the best, along with all the other Celtics that had been traded to Indiana. Smart also threw a jab at Theis for not being able to beat him in any card game.

Wishin my teammates Aaron, Malik, Nik, Juwan the very best. They brought it every day and that’s why they’re winners! And ya ya ya, @dtheis10 u still can’t beat me in any card game. For real- y’all go be great as usual. Always fam. — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 2, 2022

Theis did not take Smart’s joke lying down. He responded by saying that Smart needed him to take money away from teammates Grant Williams and Derrick White while also adding that Smart quit the last time they played UNO together.

First, @smart_MS3 you need me as a teammate for card games to take @Grant2Will and @Dwhite921 money 🤣

Second the last time we all played UNO on the plane you quit and left the table 🤣🤣 — Daniel Theis (@dtheis10) July 4, 2022

Theis’ return to Boston was very short-lived. After the Celtics re-acquired him from the Houston Rockets at the NBA trade deadline, Theis played in 25 games, where he averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 59.8 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three.

If the Pacers continue with their rebuild, it would bring into one question what they would need Theis for exactly.

Pacers in Trade Discussions With Lakers

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have had “on-again, off-again” talks with the Pacers regarding potentially Turner and Buddy Hield in a deal that would involve Russell Westbrook. The one hangup is the draft compensation that would be going back to Indiana.

“The Lakers would be willing to do that in a Kyrie Irving trade… Myles Turner and Buddy Hield they’ve not been willing to give up two future firsts.” pic.twitter.com/AgmZzlPHGK — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) August 18, 2022

Whether they eventually agree to a deal with the Lakers, or not, getting rid of players like Turner and Hield would signify that the Pacers are fully rebuilding as a team. Keeping a 30-year-old veteran like Theis around after trading away Turner and Hield would not help a team loading up on young talent.

Theis has two years left on his contract but has a team option for the 2023-24 season, according to Spotrac. Time will tell if the Pacers plan to trade him, waive him, decline his option, or keep him around.