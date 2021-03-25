Celtics Trade Starter to Bulls in Exchange for 23-Year-Old Big: Report

The Boston Celtics continue to reshuffle their roster. Hours removed from acquiring Evan Fournier in a deal with the Orlando Magic, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the team is now dealing starting big man Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls. In exchange, Boston will receive 6-foot-11-inch Mo Wagner.

With that said, Theis doesn’t appear to be the only Celtic on the move. While there was chatter of former All-Star Jeff Teague being included in a larger package with Chicago, he’s since been added to the aforementioned Fournier deal. Furthermore, The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy has reported that sources say wing Javonte Green is expected to be moved.

ALL the latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Theis Trade Puts Boston Back Under the Luxury Tax

Trading for Fournier gave Boston a sudden influx of scoring. However, his increased $17.45 million salary also put the Cs over the luxury tax. That has since changed, as the Theis trade puts them back under the luxury tax, per Mass Live’s Brian Robb. Wagner’s $2.1 million salary for 2020-21 checks in $2.9 million cheaper than Theis’ $5 million price tag.

More to come…