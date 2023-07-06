Danilo Gallinari Breaks Silence on ‘Unexpected’ Celtics Trade

After signing with them during the 2022 NBA Offseason, Danilo Gallinari never had the chance to suit up for the Boston Celtics as he spent the 2022-23 season recovering from an ACL tear, then was traded to the Washington Wizards in the three-way deal that led to them getting Kristaps Porzingis.

Gallinari spoke on the trade for the first time while talking with Garrett Cote of MassLive. Gallinari talked about how surprised he was that the Celtics traded because his meeting with the Celtics a few days prior convinced him his spot on the roster was safe.

“I had a meeting with the team probably three, four days before the trade, and the meeting was a little different – the reason why I didn’t expect the trade,” Gallinari told Cote. “I’ve been through it before many times. It’s just the craziness about the NBA sometimes. It was pretty quick and unexpected.”

Gallinari added how hard it was to deal with the injury last season, knowing the opportunity he had while on the Celtics.

“You have the chance to sign for a team like the Celtics that are fighting for a championship, and it’s the first or second time in my career where I have the chance to be on a team that is fighting for a championship. But then the injury came. It was tough.”

Marcus Smart Also Did Not Expect to be Traded

On July 2, Marcus Smart gave his thoughts on how he was surprised to find out that he had been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, though he understood that life in the NBA works like that.

“It was definitely shocking to find out that way, especially because the week before, I was already told we were good, there were no trade talks with me, and we were good,” Smart said, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network’s YouTube Channel. “I understand the business side of it. I’ve always been like that. I’m the first one to tell anyone, ‘You can’t mix personal with business. It just doesn’t mix.’ I understand it’s a business.”

Smart added that he wished that they had told him what their plans were ahead of time.

“For me, it’s just the courtesy. They probably already knew they were thinking about trading me. They had this trade in their back pocket just in case something else didn’t happen. And for me, it’s just the simple fact, hey, we’re thinking about trading you, most likely we’ll trade you, just letting you know, thank you.”

Danilo Gallinari Thanked Celtics After Trade

When the trade became official, Gallinari publically thanked the Celtics on his social media accounts on Jun 26, singling out specifically their medical staff for all their work.

“A huge thank you to the Celtics staff that helped me rehab and reach my goal,” Gallinari wrote via his personal Twitter. “It would have been even better to show it on the court.”

Gallinari will enter the 2023-24 season coming off his second ACL tear with the Wizards, who have cleaned house after trading Porzingis and Bradley Beal. Time will tell how long Gallinari will stay with the team or if he’ll even suit up for them.