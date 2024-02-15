Hi, Subscriber

Danilo Gallinari Joins Celtics’ Eastern Conference Rival: Report

Danilo Gallinari

Getty Danilo Gallinari

The Boston Celtics may face off against old friend Danilo Gallinari in the playoffs soon. After the Pistons waived him, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported via his X account that Gallinari has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Charania added that Gallinari discussed signing with other teams before choosing the Bucks.

“Gallinari seriously considered several teams – including Clippers, Cavaliers, and Bulls – before choosing the Bucks where he’ll have opportunity for a strong role under his old coach Doc Rivers,” Charania reported via his X account.

Gallinari signed with the Celtics in 2022, but never got to play for the team after suffering a season-ending ACL tear. The Celtics then traded Gallinari to the Wizards in their deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis.

