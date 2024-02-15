Danilo Gallinari Joins Celtics’ Eastern Conference Rival: Report

The Boston Celtics may face off against old friend Danilo Gallinari in the playoffs soon. After the Pistons waived him, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported via his X account that Gallinari has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Charania added that Gallinari discussed signing with other teams before choosing the Bucks.

“Gallinari seriously considered several teams – including Clippers, Cavaliers, and Bulls – before choosing the Bucks where he’ll have opportunity for a strong role under his old coach Doc Rivers,” Charania reported via his X account.

Gallinari signed with the Celtics in 2022, but never got to play for the team after suffering a season-ending ACL tear. The Celtics then traded Gallinari to the Wizards in their deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis.