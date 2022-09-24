Injured Celtics Forward Provides Encouraging Update, ‘See You Soon’

On September 23, the Boston Celtics announced that forward Danilo Gallinari underwent successful surgery to repair the torn ACL that he suffered during EuroBasket. However, the team did not provide any details regarding when he was expected to be back.

#NEBHInjuryReport Danilo Gallinari underwent successful left knee revision ACL repair. Further updates regarding Gallinari’s recovery will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 23, 2022

After Gallinari had surgery on his knee, he took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the doctors who repaired his torn ligament while also assuring fans that he would return to the court.

“Yesterday I had successful ACL surgery. Now the focus is on my rehab and return to the game I love. I want to thank the Celtics organization and medical staff at the New England Baptist Hospital. I also want to thank Dr. Antonio Orgiani and Dr. Rodolfo Rocchi for the support they gave me in Italy before my surgery. And of course, thank you to all my fans for their continued support and well wishes.

“See you soon on the court.”

This is the second time Gallinari has had surgery to repair the ACL in his left knee, as he did the same in 2013 when he was with the Denver Nuggets playing against the Dallas Mavericks, which caused him to miss the playoffs that year and the following season.

Play

Danilo Gallinari ACL Injury Danilo Gallinari blows out left knee against the Mavs. 2013-04-05T02:33:54Z

Gallinari Wants to Return This Season

When Shams Charania reported that Gallinari had torn his ACL, he provided a timeframe for when Gallinari could return to the court.

The Celtics and Gallinari worked together this week on a complete, thorough analysis following the knee injury on Saturday during FIBA play for Italy. The typical ACL recovery time ranges from 6-to-12 months. https://t.co/dg86TQUjoi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2022

On September 21, Adam Himmelsbach reported that President of Basketball of Operations Brad Stevens told him that Gallinari is motivated to play during the 2022-23 season.

“Stevens said Gallinari, signed to a two-year deal in July, had been strengthening his knee in preparation for surgery and is motivated to return this season. It’s uncertain whether the 34-year-old can respond from his second ACL tear on that rapid of a timeline.”

While Gallinari is expected to miss the season, nothing has been set in stone at the moment regarding if he’ll play at all. Tearing his ACL two months before the season starts gives him some cushion for recovery to make it back in time. Since he has suffered this injury before in the same knee he did nine years ago, that isn’t a good sign.

More updates are sure to follow with his recovery in due time.

Robert Williams III Has Successful Surgery

The Celtics also announced that Robert Williams III had successful arthroscopic surgery on his knee. They also added that his recovery time will be eight-to-12 weeks.

#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee. Williams is expected to return to basketball activities in 8-12 weeks. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 23, 2022

That is a longer timeframe compared to when it had been initially reported that Williams would miss four-to-six weeks. Instead of missing a few regular season games at worst, Williams may very well not play a game in 2022. Gary Washburn believes that may very well be the case.

#Celtics say after surgery today, Robert Williams will resume basketball activities in two to three months. Don’t think he’ll play in this calendar year. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 23, 2022

Before Williams got the surgery that later confirmed him to be out longer than initially reported, Jay King of The Athletic reported that the Celtics were not planning to add a “big-name veteran center” available on the free agent market, like LaMarcus Aldridge or Dwight Howard.

Despite Robert Williams’s knee procedure, I was told the Celtics are not planning to sign one of the big-name veteran centers still available. Expect them to replace the recently waived Bruno Caboclo with another young big man to compete for a spot in training camp. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 21, 2022

After officially signing Brodric Thomas, the Celtics training camp roster is at full capacity, despite both Gallinari and Williams both sitting out with injuries.