Injured Celtics Forward Provides Encouraging Update, ‘See You Soon’

On September 23, the Boston Celtics announced that forward Danilo Gallinari underwent successful surgery to repair the torn ACL that he suffered during EuroBasket. However, the team did not provide any details regarding when he was expected to be back.
After Gallinari had surgery on his knee, he took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the doctors who repaired his torn ligament while also assuring fans that he would return to the court.
“Yesterday I had successful ACL surgery. Now the focus is on my rehab and return to the game I love. I want to thank the Celtics organization and medical staff at the New England Baptist Hospital. I also want to thank Dr. Antonio Orgiani and Dr. Rodolfo Rocchi for the support they gave me in Italy before my surgery. And of course, thank you to all my fans for their continued support and well wishes.
“See you soon on the court.”
This is the second time Gallinari has had surgery to repair the ACL in his left knee, as he did the same in 2013 when he was with the Denver Nuggets playing against the Dallas Mavericks, which caused him to miss the playoffs that year and the following season.
Gallinari Wants to Return This Season
When Shams Charania reported that Gallinari had torn his ACL, he provided a timeframe for when Gallinari could return to the court.
On September 21, Adam Himmelsbach reported that President of Basketball of Operations Brad Stevens told him that Gallinari is motivated to play during the 2022-23 season.
“Stevens said Gallinari, signed to a two-year deal in July, had been strengthening his knee in preparation for surgery and is motivated to return this season. It’s uncertain whether the 34-year-old can respond from his second ACL tear on that rapid of a timeline.”
While Gallinari is expected to miss the season, nothing has been set in stone at the moment regarding if he’ll play at all. Tearing his ACL two months before the season starts gives him some cushion for recovery to make it back in time. Since he has suffered this injury before in the same knee he did nine years ago, that isn’t a good sign.
More updates are sure to follow with his recovery in due time.
Robert Williams III Has Successful Surgery
The Celtics also announced that Robert Williams III had successful arthroscopic surgery on his knee. They also added that his recovery time will be eight-to-12 weeks.
That is a longer timeframe compared to when it had been initially reported that Williams would miss four-to-six weeks. Instead of missing a few regular season games at worst, Williams may very well not play a game in 2022. Gary Washburn believes that may very well be the case.
Before Williams got the surgery that later confirmed him to be out longer than initially reported, Jay King of The Athletic reported that the Celtics were not planning to add a “big-name veteran center” available on the free agent market, like LaMarcus Aldridge or Dwight Howard.
After officially signing Brodric Thomas, the Celtics training camp roster is at full capacity, despite both Gallinari and Williams both sitting out with injuries.