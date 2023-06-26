Danilo Gallinari Sends Message to Celtics After Being Traded

On June 21, the Boston Celtics struck a deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis as part of a three-team trade.

In return, Boston sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, while Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala were shipped to the Washington Wizards. On Monday, June 26, Gallinari released a statement on Twitter, thanking the Celtics medical staff for helping him to rehab the ACL injury he sustained in 2022 while playing for the Italian national team.

“A huge thank you to the Celtics staff that helped me rehab and reach my goal,” Gallinari wrote. “It would have been even better to show it on the court.”

Boston acquired Gallinari during the 2022 free agency period. Unfortunately, Gallinari sustained his injury before he had a chance to suit up for the Celtics, and now leaves the franchise having never played a single minute for the franchise he grew up supporting.

Gallinari will now be hoping to have an impactful season for the Wizards as he looks to prove that he’s back to his best following a season on the sidelines. Before being injured, Gallinari played for Atlanta Hawks, where he averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 66 regular-season games.

Derrick Rose Could be Celtics Next Target

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, Boston could be among the teams to show interest in recent free agent Derrick Rose, who had his player option declined by the New York Knicks on June 24.

The Bulls are expected to be interested in signing Derrick Rose, per @TheSteinLine “Phoenix, Milwaukee and Chicago have all quickly been cited as teams expected to have a level of interest in former MVP Derrick Rose after the Knicks declined to pick up their $15.6 million team… pic.twitter.com/rkkMyGI3T4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 26, 2023

“There are contending teams — the Lakers, Suns, and Celtics or even a return to his hometown Bulls — who could have minutes available at point guard for Rose. He is healthy and has adjusted his game, becoming more of a three-point threat in recent years.”

Rose, 34, participated in 27 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.2% from deep. It’s also worth noting that the Celtics traded Smart to add some more balance to their rotation, so they would be unlikely to acquire another guard this summer.

Brad Stevens Issues Statement on Marcus Smart

On June 22, Brad Stevens held a press conference to discuss his team’s recent trade activity and answer any questions regarding his decision to move Boston’s longest-tenured player in Smart.

"We're all really grateful to have had Marcus in our life for as long as we have" An emotional Brad Stevens talks about the difficult decision to trade Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/ayWzfalK3T — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 23, 2023

“As I told him, when he got here we were 25-57 the year before,” Stevens said. “The greatest legacy that you can leave is to be someplace and it’s better off because you were there, and I think everybody here feels that way. He will always be appreciated and thought of so fondly here for any number of reasons… We’re all really grateful to have had Marcus in our life for as long as we have.”

Smart will now be suiting up for a Memphis Grizzlies team that also boasts Jaren Jackson Jr, meaning the Western Conference contenders now have the Defensive Player of the Year for the past two seasons.

As such, the Celtics will now be under pressure to ensure they reach a contract extension with Porzingis so that they did not trade away a fan favorite for a one-year rental.