Danilo Gallinari Speaks Out Against Celtics After Being Traded

It seems that Danilo Gallinari has some unfinished business with the Boston Celtics. After the Celtics traded him to the Washington Wizards, who plan to keep him for the time being, Gallinari made it clear that he’s very much looking forward to facing his former team while talking with his brother Federico on the July 31 episode of “A Cresta Alta.”

Pronto per iniziare questa nuova stagione…con qualche sassolino dalla scarpa da togliermi 💪🏻😜 — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) July 31, 2023

“I’m full of energy. I can’t wait to play against Boston. As soon as the schedule comes out, I’ll put an X on every time I play against Boston in Boston,” Gallinari said, as translated into English.

Gallinari signed with the Celtics during the 2022 NBA Offseason but never suited up for the team after he re-tore his ACL during the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket Tournament. Gallinari would never get the chance to play for the Celtics once he was included in the three-way trade that led to the Celtics getting Kristaps Porzingis.

Gallinari has had his standout games against the Celtics, knocking down 10 three-pointers against the Celtics on February 21, 2021, back when he was with the Atlanta Hawks.

Danilo Gallinari Said Celtics Trade Was ‘Unexpected’

Gallinari gave his first thoughts on the trade while talking with Garrett Cote of MassLive on July 6. Gallinari talked about how shocking the trade was when he first heard about it.

“I had a meeting with the team probably three, four days before the trade, and the meeting was a little different – the reason why I didn’t expect the trade,” Gallinari told Cote. “I’ve been through it before many times. It’s just the craziness about the NBA sometimes. It was pretty quick and unexpected.”

Gallinari added how hard it was to sit on the sidelines knowing the expectations he had when he joined the Celtics in 2022.

“You have the chance to sign for a team like the Celtics that are fighting for a championship, and it’s the first or second time in my career where I have the chance to be on a team that is fighting for a championship. But then the injury came. It was tough.”

Blake Griffin-Celtics Reunion May Be Unlikely: Insider

On July 22, MassLive’s Brian Robb revealed that the lack of reports on Blake Griffin coming back to Boston may indicate that they don’t plan to bring him back.

“It’s been eerily quiet on the Blake Griffin front since the season ended. Brad Stevens made no mention of him in any of his press conferences, and that could be a signal the team is moving on,” Robb wrote.

Robb added why the Celtics haven’t jumped on the chance to bring back Griffin just yet.

“For now, the Celtics may want the roster flexibility to consider other additions knowing that Griffin is available as a backup plan for another true big. The team probably isn’t ready to commit guaranteed money to him though until other alternatives are ruled out.”

Griffin, who was technically teammates with Gallinari when they were on the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2017-18 season as well as with the Celtics, was a late addition in the offseason. He was added after it had been confirmed that Gallinari had torn his ACL.