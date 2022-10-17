Danilo Gallinari Makes Vow to the Celtics

After tearing his ACL in late August, there’s a strong possibility that Danilo Gallinari may not play a game for the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 season. After The Athletic’s Shams Charania confirmed the extent of Gallinari’s injury, Charania added what Gallinari’s recovery timeframe looks like.

The Celtics and Gallinari worked together this week on a complete, thorough analysis following the knee injury on Saturday during FIBA play for Italy. The typical ACL recovery time ranges from 6-to-12 months. https://t.co/dg86TQUjoi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2022

With the Celtics about to start their regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18, Gallinari wished his team well while also making a promise that he would play in the future although Gallinari did not delve into specifics.

“I wanted to start the regular season with you but…..there will be time! Meanwhile, our race starts tomorrow. All together. Come on Celtics.”

I wanted to start the regular season with you but…..there will be time! 💪🏻 Meanwhile, our race starts tomorrow. All together. Come on @celtics 🍀#BostonCeltics #NBA pic.twitter.com/ahNOkSVjEM — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) October 17, 2022

Since getting surgery to repair his torn ACL, Gallinari has posted videos of his rehab on his social media pages. Gallinari’s made some jokes about the exercises he has to do to rehabilitate his knee.

Gallinari tore the same ACL he tore back in 2013 when he played for the Denver Nuggets, which forced him to miss both the 2013 NBA Playoffs and the 2013-14 season. While Gallinari has a reputation for being injury-prone, the last season in which he missed more games than he played was the 2017-18 season – his first season with the Los Angeles Clippers – when he played 21 games.

Gallinari Not Ruling Out Return

Gallinari spoke to reporters for the first time since tearing his ACL on October 11. When asked point blank if he had ruled out potentially returning during the 2022-23 season, Gallinari did not give a straight answer but rather went into detail about how he’s approaching his rehab.

“I’m just taking (rehab) day-by-day,” Gallinari said. “That’s the best way to approach a rehab and approach an injury like this, to take it day-by-day and not really think about what’s going to happen in the future. So that’s the approach that I have.”

Because Gallinari previously tore the same ACL almost a decade ago, he at least has some familiarity with what comes next. However, Gallinari also acknowledged how tough it’s going to be to have to sit out.

“The good and the bad thing is that I’ve been through this already, so I know what to expect,” Gallinari said. “But it’s always tough, especially when you approach a situation like this, coming to play for the Celtics, ready to help the team winning. It’s tough, but nothing I can do about it. We’re here, and now we gotta focus on the rehab.”

PRESS CONFERENCE: Danilo Gallinari on his recovery from tearing his ACL

Gallinari will get a clearer picture of when he can make his return as his rehab progresses.

Gallinari Listed on Injury Report

With the Celtics’ season opener coming up, the team has published its first injury report. Both Gallinari and Robert Williams III have been listed since both are out rehabbing from knee surgeries.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Philadelphia: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee arthroscopy) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 17, 2022

Williams is expected to return at some point during this coming season, while Gallinari’s remains up in the air. Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney caught up with an Eastern Conference executive who gave his take on Gallinari’s possible return to the Celtics.

“(The Celtics) would be dumb to think he might, and I don’t think they are dumb,” the exec told Deveney. “It is not impossible, but no one wants to come back after a year and pop up in the playoffs. It never works out.”