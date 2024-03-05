Danny Ainge Brings Back Ex-Celtics Star on G-League Deal: Report

Former Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations is bringing a familiar face back to his current team, the Utah Jazz. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Isaiah Thomas has signed on with the Jazz’ G-League affiliate, the SLC Stars.

“In pursuit of NBA return for (the) stretch run, 11-year veteran Isaiah Thomas is joining the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, sources tell (The Athletic and Stadium). The two-time All-Star could be another guard option in marketplace.”

Thomas has kept his hopes of sticking in the NBA alive despite not managing to stick around with any team since the Celtics traded him. After stints with the Cavaliers, Lakers, Nuggets, Wizards, Pelicans, Mavericks, and Hornets, Thomas has not played since 2022. Playing for the Stars could showcase Thomas for anyone looking for scoring.

Isaiah Thomas played for the Celtics from 2015 to 2017. During his two-and-a-half years with the team, Thomas made two All-Star teams and finished fifth in MVP voting. He also helped the Celtics reach the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals, though he missed most of the series due to injury.

Isaiah Thomas Believes Celtics Should Bring Him Back

It’s been nearly seven years since Isaiah Thomas last played for the Celtics. Despite all the time that has passed, Thomas himself believes that the Celtics should bring him back. Furthermore, he believes he’d bring something that doesn’t show up on the court.

On February 22, an X user named Bobby Lynn suggested that the Celtics use their last roster spot on Thomas. Thomas agreed with Lynn, adding that he wouldn’t have to play to relish the opportunity.

“My leadership alone would put this team over the hump! I don’t even have to play a single minute. Just give me a jersey LOL,” Thomas wrote via his X account.

The Celtics have had opportunities to bring back Isaiah Thomas, but they have abstained. If they brought him back, his original Number 4 is already taken by Jrue Holiday.

The Celtics’ rotation is already set. If the Celtics wanted him back, he would be a depth piece. It would also be a chance for Boston to make a heartwarming story knowing their history with Thomas.

Danny Green Floated as Celtics Free Agent Target

With their one last available roster spot, the Celtics could use it on anyone. It doesn’t necessarily have to be Isaiah Thomas. MassLive’s Brian Robb floated multiple options, with one of them being three-time champion Danny Green.

Robb explained why the Celtics should look into adding Green in a March 2 story.

“The 36-year-old was released by the 76ers back in November after playing just two games the season. He has been doing some media in recent weeks but has more playoff experience than anyone on this list. While he can’t help much on the floor anymore, he might be able to add some perspective on the bench,” Robb wrote.

Much like Thomas, Green wouldn’t add much to the Celtics as far as basketball skills. However, he would bring playoff experience to a team trying to win a title.