Danny Ainge Sends Strong Message to Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas

Former Boston Celtics MVP candidate Isaiah Thomas has found his newest NBA gig. Thomas is now back in the league after signing a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns. Whether Thomas will stay in Phoenix for longer or not, Danny Ainge sent a strong message to the former Celtic.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed what Ainge told him after Thomas signed with the Suns.

“Danny Ainge told me, ‘He’s special, as driven as anyone I know. He made a difference to everyone he was around in 10 short days in the G League. I couldn’t be happier for him. Good pickup by the Suns.’”

The Suns will be Thomas’ first NBA team since playing for the Hornets in 2022. This also won’t be his first stint in Phoenix, as Thomas played for the Suns before the Celtics acquired him at the NBA Trade Deadline in 2015.

Acquiring Thomas kicked off the Celtics’ success since then, as Thomas helped them reach the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, including a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017. Though Thomas has a rich history with the Celtics, they have passed on every opportunity to bring him back when they could.

Isaiah Thomas Never Gave Up on NBA Comeback

Before signing with the Suns, Thomas told The Athletic that he would continue to fight to keep his NBA career alive.

“I’m going to just continue to fight, continue to do it with a smile on my face,” Thomas said. “And I know at some point somebody’s going to give me a chance. And I always say I’m going to just laugh at the things I’ve been put through. It just tests you, that’s all. The game is going to test you no matter how good or bad you are.”

“…I just know I’ve got a lot left,” Thomas added. “I know I have at least a few years left to give the game everything I have. And I’m just going to keep striving to be that.”

Shortly after his time with the Celtics, Thomas has struggled to stay in the NBA since 2019. He has had multiple short-lived stints with multiple teams. At 35 years old, Thomas isn’t the same player he was when he played for the Celtics. However, he clearly believes in himself as worthy of an NBA roster spot, at the very least.

Isaiah Thomas Will Be Available on March 20

After Thomas signed with the Suns, John Gombadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported via his X account that the ex-Celtic will be available to play on March 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This does not necessarily mean that Thomas will make his debut with Phoenix against the Sixers. However, should the game get out of hand, or if the Suns trust Thomas from the get-go, he would be playing in his first NBA game since April 10, 2022.

The Suns have several guards in their rotation, such as Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Eric Gordon. There’s no telling if they plan to make Thomas a cog in their guard rotation.