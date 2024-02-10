Daryl Morey Fires Parting Shot at New Celtic Jaden Springer

The Philadelphia 76ers surprised many when they traded Jaden Springer to the Boston Celtics before the trade deadline passed. Following the trade, the Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations had some harsh words for the former Sixers’ first-round pick.

“We had to look at, what are the odds Jaden Springer, who I think has a great future, helps our playoff rotation in the one, two, three-year horizon,” Morey said via Sam DiGiovanni’s X account. “And what are the odds a second-round pick helps us? And we thought the second-round pick helped us more. And that’s just the reality. It allows us to maybe get a veteran at next year’s deadline, things like that.”

Morey believes in Springer’s future but thinks the Sixers are in better hands with a second-round pick instead of him.

“We did it. It sucks. Jaden’s going to be really good, I think. I think his timetable is a little pushed out, though. Our evaluation was that his timetable to help a playoff team is farther than what the second-round pick can do for us.”

The Sixers expanded Springer’s role in his third season with the team. He saw his minutes jump from 5.6 to 11.8 a game. Despite Springer proving how capable he is defensively, Morey believes he wasn’t worth keeping around in Philadelphia.

What Convinced Brad Stevens to Acquire Jaden Springer

On February 9, Brad Stevens detailed what went into the Celtics’ decision to acquire Jaden Springer.

“We’ve tracked his development pretty closely over the years,” Stevens told reporters, per CLNS Media Boston’s Sports Network’s YouTube Channel. “We liked him in the draft a few years ago. He was the youngest player in that draft, and again, he’s still a puppy. He’s still 21 years old.”

Stevens then singled out which performances by Springer convinced him and the Celtics to trade for him.

“I would say that the preseason game here had more of an impact than that,” Stevens said. “So we were already like, ‘Woah, that looks like strides.’ The other thing that you know, everybody that is nuts like us watches all of the G League stuff, and he was unbelievable in the G League playoffs last year. He’s done a lot of good things against us when he’s been up in Maine. We’ve seen him live several times up there, so he’s a guy we’ve been tracking for a while.”

Springer missed the Celtics game against the Wizards due to an ankle impingement.

Sam Cassell Signed Off on Jaden Springer Trade

After the Celtics acquired Jaden Springer, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported via his X account that Sam Cassell strongly approved of the deal.

“Per source, Jaden Springer was strongly endorsed by Cs assistants with 76ers ties. Sam Cassell and player (development) coach Tyler Lashbrook both coached him in Philly.”

Sam Cassell coached Springer during his days as an assistant with the Sixers. This is not the only assistant who had ties to a Celtic when both were on a different team. Charles Lee had extensive experience coaching Jrue Holiday during their time with the Milwaukee Bucks. Cassell clearly believes Jaden Springer can reach his potential.