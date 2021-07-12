Potential Celtics Target, 24-Year-Old Starting PG: ‘Rumors Can Be True’

The Boston Celtics offseason will continue to be littered with rumors regarding their point guard position, and rightfully so. Marcus Smart is a serviceable replacement to the departed Kemba Walker. Still, bodies — and more importantly, upside — could be used at the position.

In an ideal world, the Celtics would simply be able to plug in trade targets such as Damian Lillard or Malcolm Brogdon at the position. Yet, as of now, any connections to such players are nothing more than rumors. Then again, as San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray noted, rumors can sometimes be true.

Murray Responds to Trade Speculation

Walker wasn’t the only piece to make their way to Oklahoma City this offseason, the four-time All-Star was accompanied by the No. 16 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, stripping the Celtics of a first-round pick. Conversely, the Spurs do have a first-round pick — No. 12 overall.

In The Athletic’s Zach Harper’s latest mock draft, the NBA analyst noted that while it’s unlikely San Antonio moves their pick, they are a team to monitor around draft time as they could entertain moves to better help elevate their middle of the pack roster — possibly spelling the end of both Murray and teammate Derrick White’s tenure in the Lone Star State.

The Spurs have to figure out where they want to be as a franchise and what their plan is moving forward. They’re kind of stuck in the middle right now. Murray and Derrick White could both be gettable, according to league sources.

Murray quickly caught wind of the trade rumors, taking to Twitter to respond. Yet, instead of denouncing the theorizing of his impending Spurs exit, the 24-year-old further added intrigue, tweeting “Rumors Can Be True… and Rumors Can Be False.”

Rumors Can Be TRUE 👀 And Rumors Can Be FALSE 👀……. I’m Just Thankful And Grateful For The Highs, The Lows, The Blessings, The Lessons, The Setbacks, The Comebacks, The LOVE And The HATE!!!! 💯 This Sh*t Is All Hard Work And Dedication Fasho!! 💪🏽🏀 #DM5🖤 pic.twitter.com/SGnYjwOiSb — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) July 12, 2021

Murray Outlook

Murray, while maybe not a franchise cornerstone, has established himself as a bonafide starting point guard in recent years. Set to embark on his fourth NBA season, he has started 125 of his 133 games since missing the entirety of 2018-2019 with a torn ACL. This past season, the Washington product averaged career highs in nearly every major category, posting 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 31.9 minutes per game.

His 31.7% 3-point shooting percentage was a 5.2% dip from the year prior. However, the slashing point guard did manage personal bests in both 2-point shooting (48.8%) and field goal attempts (14.5).

While his current game certainly has some limitations, the guard undoubtedly possesses some intriguing upside. Not to mention, his contract is more than stomachable — especially on the heels of Walker’s monster deal. Murray is owed just a smidge under $50 million over the next three seasons.

