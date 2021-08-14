Celtics Officially Sign High-Scoring Guard & Returning Big Man

After coming to terms with a pair of big-time free agents recently, the Boston Celtics finally made their signings official. Per separate announcements from the team on Friday, the Celtics are now in possession of signed contracts with high-scoring combo guard Dennis Schroder and returning big man Enes Kanter.

The Celtics also announced the signing of rookie forward Sam Hauser to a two-way contract.

Of course, the 27-year-old Schroder, who averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game for the LA Lakers last season, is the clear headliner. With Kemba Walker getting dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder and then finding his way to the New York Knicks, the Cs were left without an experienced floor general to run the show.

With Schroder signing on the dotted line, Boston has found its quarterback for the time being. And, really, he could be just as impactful coming off the bench as getting buckets with the starting five.

“We are really excited to welcome Dennis and his family to Boston,” Celtics president Brad Stevens said of the move. “Dennis is a high-level player and competitor, who has consistently impacted winning with his play on both ends of the court.”

Stevens’ ability to land a player of Schroder’s ilk for one year on the $5.9 million taxpayer midlevel exception is definitely a major win for the fledgling decision-maker. ESPN’s Bobby Marks went so far as to declare Schroder “the best bargain of the 2021 offseason.”

The Lakers reportedly offered the German baller a contract extension worth $84 million over four years in the spring but he opted to turn it down in hopes of landing a bigger deal. Unfortunately, the glut of high-level floor generals hitting the market this summer killed his market.

As a result, the Celtics got Schroder at a major discount. And he’ll undoubtedly be doubly motivated to show out this season and finally earn his big payday next summer.

In his eight years in the Association, Schroder has averaged 14.3 points and 4.7 assists per contest. Last season, he ranked 20th league-wide in defensive win shares (2.7) and was ninth among point guards in defensive real plus/minus (1.49).

Kanter Returns For Round 2

With Tristan Thompson and the just-acquired Moses Brown getting shipped out of town, Boston was in need of another frontcourt body alongside Al Horford and Rob Williams. In Kanter, they’ve found one with a high level of familiarity with the team.

Kanter is just a year removed from playing with the Celtics during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign. Ultimately, that year proved to be one of his lesser efforts, as he was limited to just 16.9 minutes per contest, during which he logged an 8-7-1 line.

Nevertheless, Kanter has been a walking double-double at various points throughout his 10-year career. Such was the case last season with the Portland Trail Blazers when he started in 35 of his 72 games and put up 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest.

