Ex-Celtic Receives Rare Honor at EuroBasket

Plenty of Boston Celtics alumni made an appearance during the 2022 EuroBasket Tournament, including Daniel Theis (Germany), Danilo Gallinari (Italy), and Juancho Hernangomez (Spain) among the others who participated. Among the Celtics alumni who played, it was Dennis Schroder who left an impression on the tournament.

Dennis Schroder was on a mission in #EuroBasket ⚡️ 22.1 PTS

7.1 AST

2.3 REB

1.1 STL 🇩🇪 Germany's MVP en route to the bronze medal 🥉 pic.twitter.com/shRbx2g7jJ — FIBA (@FIBA) September 19, 2022

Schroder’s 22.1 points per game ranked fifth among those who participated, according to FIBA.basketball, as did his 7.1 assists a game. His 2.3 rebounds a game placed 44th among guards. His 1.1 steals a game placed him 41st among all players. Schroder’s efforts also helped Germany get the Bronze medal at the tournament.

His efforts did not go unnoticed in the slightest, as he was named among the EuroBasket’s All-Tournament Team, which included NBA superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert.

The @EuroBasket All-Tournament Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Lorenzo Brown (Spain), Rudy Gobert (France), Willy Hernangomez (Spain) and Dennis Schroder (Germany). — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 18, 2022

The 2022 EuroBasket Tournament marked Schroder’s sixth time playing for Germany during the FIBA tournament, according to basketball.eurobasket.com.

Schroder Signs With Lakers

On September 16, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Schroder would be headed back to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team he played for before signing with the Celtics in 2021.

Free agent guard Dennis Schroder plans to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Schroder is set to return to LA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2022

On September 13, Marc Stein reported that Schroder’s play in EuroBasket led to “rising buzz in league circles about his job prospects.” Stein added that Schroder will “almost certainly have a team by month’s end.”

Quite a bold step for Dennis Schroder to play in this @EuroBasket without an NBA contract in hand … but there's a rising buzz in league circles about his job prospects. Schroder will almost certainly have a new team by month's end after helping host Germany make the semifinals. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 13, 2022

Three days later, he signed with the Lakers. According to Charania, Schroder has signed a one-year deal totaling $2.64 million.

Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources said. https://t.co/SIN6gcULEG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2022

In his first tenure with the Lakers, Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from three. Schroder is best known not for his play during his first tenure with the Lakers, but rather for passing on a four-year extension worth up to $84 million.

Because Schroder had no market that rivaled anything close to that offer, he signed a one-year $5.9 million contract with the Celtics the following summer.

After Schroder signed with the Lakers, he took to Instagram to voice his excitement about rejoining the team.

LeBron James also took to Instagram to voice his excitement about playing with Schroder again.

LeBron James is excited to run it back with Dennis Schroder 🙌 (via @KingJames/ IG) pic.twitter.com/0zN3lgZW0K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2022

Schroder will be joining a crowded backcourt that has the likes of Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Matt Reeves, and Kendrick Nunn among others, so he’ll have his work cut out for him.

Schroder’s Tenure With Celtics

Schroder played 49 games with the Celtics during the 2021-22 season, where he averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three.

Schroder’s time with the Celtics came with some standout performances, including a 38-point performance that propelled the Celtics past the Milwaukee Bucks on November 12, 2021.

Play

DENNIS SCHRÖDER SEASON-HIGH 38 POINTS 🔥 | Extended Highlights as Celtics beat Milwaukee Bucks! ☘️ Dennis Schroder went OFF against the 2021 NBA Champions, helping his Boston Celtics to a 113-122 win on Friday night with a new season-high 38 points! #DennisSchroder #NBAHighlights #BostonCeltics This is the home of NBA Europe on YouTube and the only place for all the best features, interviews, access, event coverage and more for NBA… 2021-11-13T11:00:31Z

Schroder was then traded to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline along with Enes Kanter Freedom and Bruno Fernando, for German teammate Daniel Theis.

After trading Schroder while acquiring Theis and Derrick White, the Celtics proceeded to go 20-6, then followed that up with a run to the NBA Finals. Whether that was directly caused by Schroder’s departure or not is debatable, but the fact remains that they did better as a team without him.

Schroder on the other hand averaged 10.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three for the Rockets, who finished the season at 20-62.

Schroder will get a chance to resurrect his value with the Lakers for the 2022-23 season.