Ex-Celtic’s Possible Reunion With LeBron James ‘Not Completely Ruled Out’

Training camp is merely weeks away, and former Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder has remained a free agent. Schroder, who split time with the Celtics and the Houston Rockets during the 2021-22 season, has not received much interest on the open market, although there have been rumors that he may rejoin LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Marc Stein, a reunion between Schroder and the Lakers may not be completely out of the question, even after the team acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz on August 25.

“It is not yet clear if the Beverley acquisition completely rules out a Schröder return or if Westbrook’s potential exit could re-open the door,” Stein reported on August 28.

Stein reported on August 23 that bringing back Schroder was a “legit consideration” for the Lakers, though it depended on “how the rest of their roster develops” as Stein put it.

With Beverley on board and Westbrook still on the roster for the time being, it’s tough to see how Schroder would get minutes if he was brought back to the Lakers. However, even if it would be tough for him to carve out a role for the Lakers if he were added to their current roster, it appears that Schroder himself is down for a reunion.

Schroder Indicated He’d Like a Reunion With LA

On July 19, Schroder posted a video on Instagram with German basketball player Rupy Kolawole shooting three-point shots and turning their backs to the basket before their shots went in.

LeBron took notice of this, as he commented on the post, saying, “Tuff!” with three flame emojis. Schroder responded to James’ comment, asking, “Might gotta run it back?!” while including a crown emoji, signifying LeBron’s nickname as King James.

Dennis Schroder’s IG comments 👀 pic.twitter.com/86EIB14gE7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 19, 2022

It wasn’t until Stein’s report on August 23 that confirmed that re-signing Schroder was a “legit consideration” for the Lakers.

In his lone season with the Lakers, Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from three in 32.1 minutes a game while playing 61 games total.

Schroder also reportedly rejected a four-year extension with the Lakers that would have totaled up to $84 million. Schroder ultimately opted for free agency, where he would then sign with the Celtics for $5.9 million.

Even though Schroder lost tens of millions by not agreeing to stay with the Lakers, he has seemingly indicated that he would be okay with playing for them again.

Schroder Showed Support for Recently Injured Celtic

After it had been confirmed on August 28 that Danilo Gallinari tore his meniscus, Gallinari went on Instagram to express his feelings on the matter in his native tongue (Italian).

Translating his words into English, Gallinari said the following.

“It hurts tremendously. Not so much the knee that yesterday gave way in a race that was still won with character. For that, it will take some time – fortunately less than expected – to return as before. It hurts as hell to give up this blue dream. We wanted to treat ourselves to magical nights. In my house. In our house. Unfortunately, today, it was a bad awakening. At the Milan clinic where I was accompanied by prof. Cortina and all the blue medical staff have received the results of the clinical tests: injury to the meniscus. I have to give up #EuroBasket. Just in a summer that seemed perfect. We have to accept destiny and look forward. I will be alongside this group in every race to give joy to thousands of Italians again this summer. Our journey continues, regardless of everything… Come on Azzurri.”

Plenty of players commented on Gallinari’s post, showing their support, including Schroder. Schroder commented, saying, “Speedy recovery brodie,” with two prayer emojis.

While Schroder plays for one of Italy’s competitors in the EuroBasket tournament, Germany, he and Gallinari were teammates during the 2019-20 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, though both left the team the following offseason.