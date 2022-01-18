Dennis Schroder Rips Celtics Reporter Post Game [WATCH]

When it comes to criticism, Dennis Schroder has shouldered a heavy load this year, following the Boston Celtics struggles when implementing a pass-heavy system.

And it would seem that the veteran guard has grown tired of answering the media’s questions about his style of play. Following Boston’s January 17 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Schroder let his frustrations boil over when answering a question from Celtics reporter Gary Washburn regarding the team’s January 15 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Are you with us, or are you with Philly? You with Boston? Next question. It’s a stupid question,” Schroder said before the reporter asked how he felt he had played against the Pelicans, “Not good enough for you, huh? I mean, we won. I’m a team player, so at the end of the day, if I’ve got 40 points or 1 point, and we win the game, I’m gonna be happy with it.”





Schroder, who finished the contest against the 76ers with just a single point, played well against the Pelicans, scoring 23 points and dishing out nine assists over forty minutes of playing time.

Schroder Is Being Used in Trade Discussions

If the rumors are to be believed, Schroder’s tenure on the Celtics roster could soon come to an end, with the veteran being a valuable trade chip at Boston’s disposal. Schroder joined the Celtics during the off-season, signing a one-year deal; unfortunately, as he doesn’t project to be a long-term member of the team, many view him as disposable.

The most predictable thing ever is the 3 game heater that Schroder will go on right after we trade him. — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) January 18, 2022

Currently, there’s no substance to any of these rumors, but it’s hard to imagine Schroder hasn’t seen his name floated around online. While being involved in trade discussions is part and parcel of being in the NBA, Schroder is likely growing frustrated with his future being discussed in the public forum.

However, if the Celtics can make a deal that sees either a veteran under a longer-term contract or some draft assets coming back the other way, it would make sense for them to consider pulling the trigger. While Schroder is a talented guard, his impact off the bench is better served on a team capable of making a deep playoff run, which this current Celtics team has not looked capable of thus far.

Schroder Is One of Boston’s Most Consistent Performers

Despite splitting fan opinion, Schroder has been one of the more reliable members of the Celtics rotation this season. The Braunschweig native’s speed and ability to create separation on the way to the rim have been invaluable when the Celtics offense has stalled.

Unfortunately, Schroder’s gung-ho style of play doesn’t fit into the pass-heavy brand of offense head coach Ime Udoka wants to instill on his team. As such, whenever Schroder is on the floor, the offense tends to become choppy, with the ball not moving as much as it does when the veteran is on the bench.

Schroder is not a playmaker. He’s called the “German Rondo” but he’s Rondo without the passing. That’s like calling someone the “German Whitney Houston” with the sole exception that they can’t sing — CelticsLife.com (@celticslife) December 31, 2021

Yet, you can’t fault the results of Schroder’s playstyle, with the guard averaging 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 35% from deep. So, while he’s not the best fit for the Celtics from a stylistic standpoint, there’s clear value to having Schroder on the bench as your sixth man.

Perhaps that’s why the nine-year veteran was so insulted when asked about his one-point game or if he was happy to have faired better against the Pelicans because he knows his worth to a team. Or maybe he’s just grown tired of being a scapegoat for what has fast become a disappointing season for Boston basketball.

Hopefully, Schroder continues to be a microwave scorer off the bench, and the Celtics continue stringing some wins together as they both bid to salvage the season.