20-Point Scorer Floated as Possible ‘Dennis Schroder’-Type Signing for Celtics

With each passing day of NBA Free Agency, the Boston Celtics could potentially sign a quality player still on the market for cheaper than what they are worth. They’ve done that in the past, like when they signed Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract worth $5.9 million in 2021 after his four-year, $70 million contract expired.

MassLive’s John Karalis floated Kelly Oubre Jr. as someone the Celtics could add for a cheap price, much like they did with Schroder while talking with DraftKings’ Jeff Pratt.

Will the Celtics pursue Kelly Oubre? “I feel like Oubre could end up being this year’s version of the Dennis Schroder signing.” – @John_Karalis👇 pic.twitter.com/OKOIYLisTO — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) July 29, 2023

“I feel like Oubre could end up being this year’s version of the Dennis Schroder signing,” Karalis said. “Think about the parallels…We don’t know about him as a player, as a fit. We’re not sure. But man, that price is so good that maybe you just pay the minimum or whatever, and you say, ‘Alright, let’s just figure this out and see if he fits.'”

While Schroder was signed for less than what he was worth, he was traded to the Houston Rockets at the Trade Deadline for Dennis Schroder because he did not fit well with the Celtics. Oubre, who averaged 20.3 points during the 2022-23 season on an Effective Field Goal percentage of 49.7%, could very well turn out to be the same case, but if he signs for the veteran’s minimum, it wouldn’t be hard to get rid of him.

Celtics Waive Justin Champagnie: Report

NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on August 1 that the Celtics have waived Justin Champagnie.

The Boston Celtics have waived G/F Justin Champagnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Champagnie was signed to a multiyear deal out of the NBA G League late last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2023

MassLive’s Brian Robb reported why the Celtics chose to waive Champagnie specifically on August 1.

“He would have had $50,000 of his deal guaranteed if he remained on the roster past today. C’s now have had 2 open roster spots,” Robb wrote.

Can confirm @ShamsCharania report that Celtics have waived Justin Champagnie. He would have had $50,000 of his deal guaranteed if he remained on the roster past today. C's now have had 2 open roster spots. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) August 1, 2023

Champagnie appeared in two games for the Celtics during the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 2.5 points, two rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 16.7% from the field. Champagnie also played for the Celtics 2023 Summer League team.

With him now waived, that opens another roster spot for the Celtics, leaving two full-time roster spots open. They could use one of those spots on Oubre if they manage to convince him to take a veteran’s minimum contract.

Goran Dragic Floated as Celtics’ Free Agent Target: Analyst

Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar explained Goran Dragic could be a useful addition to the Celtics.

“They could use more point guard depth on the roster, and they also traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this summer,” Stinar wrote. “Adding Dragic would give them a true point guard they can rely on as a backup.”

Stinar explained that Dragic would help the Celtics if they had him come off the bench.

“He is an excellent passer and would be able to help run the second unit (while also being able to facilitate for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis).”

Stinar added that Dragic would be cheap to add, thus minimizing much potential issue.

“Dragic will likely be a player who signs for a veteran’s minimum contract, so there would be no risk for the Celtics to add him to the roster,” Stinar finished.

Now that the Celtics have two open roster spots, they could fill them with Oubre and Dragic if they would be willing to accept the roles the Celtics have to offer.