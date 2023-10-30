Ex-Lakers Champion Has Strong Words for Kristaps Porzingis

Derek Fisher is a fan of the Boston Celtics acquiring Kristaps Porzingis. The former NBA player and Porzingis’ first NBA coach gushed about Porzingis’ fit on the Celtics. He also praised Brad Stevens and Joe Mazzulla, singling out how Mazzulla fits as Porzingis’ coach.

“I’m happy for Kris that … he’s a part of such a great and well-run organization,” Fisher told Celtics Wire’s Adam Taylor. “I think Brad Stevens is one of the greatest basketball people alive; how smart he is. Not just as a person but as a coach. And now, as an executive. And I think Joe Mazzulla is the right type of coach and personality for Kristaps at this point in his career, and the team is about winning. And that’s what Kris has always been about. So I’m just happy to see him now in a situation where all those things are aligned.”

During his playing days, Fisher won five championships with the Celtics rival, the Los Angeles Lakers. Fisher also coached Porzingis his rookie season with the New York Knicks during the 2015-16 season. Fisher clearly thinks highly of Porzingis and sees the Celtics’ vision.

Robert Horry Singles Out Kristaps Porzingis in Celtics Rant

Fisher isn’t the only ex-Laker who likes the Celtics’ acquisition of Porzingis. Fisher’s former teammate Robert Horry singled out Porzingis (and Jrue Holiday) while explaining why he believes the Celtics are the Eastern Conference favorites.

Play

“If (Kristaps Porzingis) can buy into that system and stay healthy, I’m going with (Boston),” Horry said on the October 10 episode of the “Big Shot Bob” podcast. “I think Boston is just tough because, with the addition of Jrue Holiday, that gives them some toughness. I know they had it with (Marcus) Smart, but this is a different type of toughness. It’s an offensive toughness and a defensive toughness rolled into one. And plus, Holiday will be like, ‘Man, f*** Milwaukee.’ He’s gonna go and get his.’”

Despite playing for the Celtics’ biggest rival, these Lakers alumni clearly don’t let their playing days affect their judgment. Porzingis has shown right away the kind of potential he and the Celtics have.

Play

Andre Iguodala Shouts Out Jrue Holiday & Kristaps Porzingis

Before the season started, recent NBA retiree Andre Iguodala explained why he also pegged the Celtics as the favorites coming out of the Eastern Conference.

"[Jrue Holiday] is the most underrated player of this generation. … This guy's different." 👀 @andre pic.twitter.com/7ZrcIIGnTH — First Take (@FirstTake) October 20, 2023

Iguodala explained why he’s a big fan of former teammate Jrue Holiday.

“Jrue Holiday…is the most underrated player of this generation,” Iguodala said on October 20. “This guy is different. He’s dissimilar. Every team he’s been on maximized their potential. Regardless of they were making a run to the championship.”

While singing Holiday’s praises, Porzingis also added why Porzingis’ addition leads him to believe the Celtics are the best team in the conference.

“I’m a huge Jrue Holiday fan. I know what he brings to the table. He’s a great balance for them. I feel like Porzingis is in a really good situation for them, so I’m going with the Celtics until they prove me wrong.”