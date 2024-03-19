Derrick White the Celtics’ Stat-Padding Guard? ‘I Didn’t Like It’

Outside of his strong all-around play, the best thing about Derrick White is that he doesn’t care about personal statistics. The Boston Celtics guard went outside his comfort zone on Monday, February 18, against the Detroit Pistons, and he didn’t like it one bit.

White had two-thirds of what would be his first career triple-double. Midway through the fourth quarter, he found himself with nine assists after already reaching double figures in points and rebounds. White is the consummate team player and doesn’t care about numbers, but his time, he was so close to a personal milestone, and his teammates and coach helped him reach it.

Derrick White Snags First Career Triple-Double

"I'm not usually one that tries to chase stats… shoutout to my teammates, for real" Derrick White on his first career triple-double pic.twitter.com/ttjtlVKbaI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 19, 2024

White is a team guy. Against the Pistons, his team helped him out.

With 6:25 remaining and the Celtics comfortably ahead in Boston’s 119-94 win over Detroit, White delivered a pass to Payton Pritchard, who knocked down a shot to give White his 10th assist of the night. White finished the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, checking the box for his first career triple-double.

Pritchard’s basket came after White turned the ball over a couple of times and also came after his teammates made it a point to try and get While the milestone.

After the game, White was asked about padding his stats.

“I’m usually one who doesn’t try to chase stats, but I seen that I was one away, actually I was two away, and that’s probably why I had those three turnovers at the end,” White said. “I’ve been close a lot of times, so I was like I’m going to try and get it this time. I just gotta shout out to my teammates for real.”

With White one assist from his triple-double, the Celtics were in a timeout and White was seen shaking his head.

“I was really just shaking my head because I had turned it over those two times,” White said, “and (coach Joe Mazzulla) was like, you’re gonna have a minute to get it. I went out there and shout out to Payton. I knew Payton and Svi (Mykhailiuk) would figure something out and get a good look and knock it down.”

White Admits He Didn’t Like Padding His Stats

Luke, Jrue, and two generations of Horfords on the Derrick White postgame water bath. pic.twitter.com/o6MKQeD4O3 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 19, 2024

White is one guy who does everything on the court. He’s a great defensive player and one of the best shot-blocking guards in the NBA. The seven-year veteran always does what the team needs, but Monday was his night to shine.

He wasn’t too comfortable pushing for that final assist.

“It was weird,” he said. “I didn’t like it, and I didn’t play too good doing it. I gotta not do that ever again, hopefully.”

White is having a career year with the Celtics, averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. He is shooting 46.4% from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range.

White also has a career-high 81 blocks. With the departure of Marcus Smart this offseason, White has taken over running the show and has helped guide Boston to the best record in the NBA at 54-14. He generated plenty of All-Star consideration, but is a player who put the team before personal accolades.

Except when it came to his first triple-double.